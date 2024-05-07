Điện Biên Phủ victory celebrated in Laos

VIETNAM, May 7 - VIENTIANE – A grand meeting was held in Vientiane, Laos on Tuesday to mark the 70th anniversary of the Điện Biên Phủ Victory in Việt Nam (May 7, 1954).

This was one of the activities of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party, State and Army to celebrate the historic victory that forced France to sign the Geneva agreements ending the war in the whole Indochina and recognising the independence, unity and territorial integrity of Việt Nam, Laos and Cambodia.

Recalling the enduring war of the Vietnamese people as well as their 56-day ferocious battle against the French enemy, Vice President of Laos Pany Yathotou affirmed that the Điện Biên Phủ Victory is a manifestation for not only Việt Nam’s solidarity strength and aspiration for peace and independence but also the courage and growth of its armed forces.

She went on to say the Điện Biên Phủ victory is a victory of the solidarity of Việt Nam, Laos and Cambodia during the struggle against the French colonists, which not only contributed to overthrowing the old-style colonialism in the world but also set an example for other countries to fight against oppression and colonial rule, contributing to the great struggle for peace, democracy and social progress of the humankind.

Seventy years have passed but the spirit of the Điện Biên Phủ Victory remains intact and has been a source of encouragement for the three Indochinese nations, she said, adding Laos has been proud to join the Vietnamese voluntary soldiers in the battles in Laos, creating favourable conditions for the Vietnamese army to win the Điện Biên Phủ campaign.

She laid a stress on the close ties between Việt Nam and Laos, which were built by the blood of thousands of Vietnamese and Lao soldiers, on the foundation laid by President Hồ Chí Minh, President Kaysone Phomvihane and President Souphanouvong, and have been nurtured by generations of peoples from both sides.

Despite the rapid and complicated changes in international and regional situations, the two countries should preserve and strengthen their great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation for mutual development, she said, affirming they should enhance solidarity and raise the awareness of their peoples, especially the young, about the special relations. – VNS