Houston Managed IT Services are customized with Managed Cybersecurity Services to protect against cyber threats

Houston Managed IT services & Houston managed cybersecurity services are featured by AVATAR Managed Services, experts in cyber insurance & cyber complianceHOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a premier Houston Managed Service Provider, AVATAR Managed Services understands how important it is to listen to each unique client in order to tailor and customize a structured plan for their information technology. IT is integrated into many parts of daily operations across multiple business sectors, so outages and downtime can compromise sales and the company’s reputation. A proactive IT strategy helps to stay ahead of cyber threats so that, wherever possible, incidents are prevented. Planning into the future also helps manage the available budget, especially if there are large IT-related projects expected over the next few years.
As Houston cybersecurity solution providers, AVATAR Managed Services offer a range of Managed IT Services, from the AVATAR Advantage which is a full suite of Managed Services, to co-managed solutions, managed cybersecurity, security risk and compliance, IT consulting, IT project management, communications, and human capital management. When referencing fully managed IT services, a representative from AVATAR states: “We seek first to understand, then onboard in a way that stabilizes the environment and reduces IT risks, the number of issues that occur, and their severity. We regularly assess and quantify your IT environment against industry best practices, scoring up to 322 different indicators. One of our dedicated account managers will work with you to build a plan that fits your business situation and closes gaps. And, along the way, we will regularly measure and report on progress against the plan while proactively managing your entire IT infrastructure so that you don’t have to.”
As well as having the IT platform stabilized and protected, many other aspects of IT help drive efficiencies and reduce risk. These include staff awareness and training, as well as supporting documentation, automation of mundane tasks, and processes. AVATAR assigns an account manager to understand the business as well as the business goals and values to customize a plan that is unique, developing over time to minimize operational risk and leverage opportunities as they arise. This gives each client a single interface and a direct contact who is accountable for the planning and implementing of any proposed IT roadmap.
As one of the premier IT companies in Houston, TX, AVATAR Managed Services begins by offering a complimentary IT assessment to establish a baseline of the initial IT operation before they are engaged. Their quantitative measurements can be repeated over time to demonstrate improvements and changes. Understanding which metrics and core competencies are important to the client is critical, so a tailored plan is developed built on the commitment to help the client’s business grow while being secure.
About AVATAR Managed Services
AVATAR Managed Services, one of the premier IT companies in Houston, TX, provides IT solutions and help create a technical roadmap for clients to embrace the best that IT has to offer their unique business needs, leveraging information technology to protect their brand, be competitive in their marketplace, keep client data secure, communicate efficiently, and have a robust plan to keep running when the unexpected happens. Staying current in a rapidly changing IT landscape is challenging, especially when the core business has nothing to do with IT. As a Houston-based computer solutions company, clients are free to focus on their strengths, with AVATAR Managed Services supporting technology needs such as proactive IT management, cybersecurity solutions, IT project management resources, Houston IT consulting, data backup, and disaster recovery strategies, migrating to the cloud, a rapid response Houston IT Helpdesk, a holistic view of Houston Managed Services, and Houston cybersecurity compliance. AVATAR’s staff are trained to the highest standards, and an ongoing development program ensures that skills are updated. In a world increasingly dependent on information technology, the dedicated team at AVATAR remains its greatest asset.
AVATAR is ranked as a top Managed Services Provider by MSPmentor. Across Texas, more businesses trust AVATAR for their IT support than any other company. AVATAR is also proud to be on the Pioneer 250 list within the CRN MSP 500 List for 2023 and 2024.
