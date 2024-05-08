Astons Reveals the Top Global Destinations for US and UK Investors in 2024

Alena Lesina, Astons Citizenship, Residency, and Real Estate Investment Expert

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Astons, a leading name in investment migration and luxury real estate, unveils its expert-curated list of the top global destinations for US and UK investors in 2024.

With over three decades of unparalleled expertise, the firm is dedicated to guiding high-net-worth individuals through the intricacies of securing profitable investments and alternative residencies in some of the world’s most desirable locations.

"In a rapidly evolving global landscape, discerning investors are constantly seeking unique opportunities that promise not just financial returns, but also enhanced lifestyle and strategic advantages," states Alena Lesina, a citizenship, residency, and real estate investment expert at Astons’ US office. "Our list for 2024 is tailored to meet these multifaceted demands, spotlighting destinations where investment goes hand in hand with luxury living, tax planning, and robust legal protections."

Astons’ list for 2024 highlights destinations with a mix of tropical paradises, European havens, and dynamic economic hubs, each selected for their unique appeal to US and UK investors:

Greece: With its captivating landscapes and significant cultural heritage, Greece offers a Golden Visa program that provides a gateway to Europe. Even following recent updates that will soon raise the investment threshold for the country’s official program, Greece remains a top pick for those seeking the blend of Mediterranean lifestyle and access to the EU market and the ultimate Brexit + ETIAS solution.

Cyprus: Known for its strategic location at the crossroads of Europe, Asia, and Africa, Cyprus offers lucrative real estate investment opportunities alongside its Golden Visa program, promising investors a slice of island paradise with compelling returns. This is coupled with attractive “non-dom” tax regimes for foreign investors.

Portugal: As a beacon of stability and growth within the EU, Portugal's Golden Visa program stands out for its straightforward path to residency and potential citizenship. In addition to Astons’ Streamlined Turnkey Solution, investors can gain approval within 1 year.

The Caribbean: Islands like Grenada and St. Kitts & Nevis not only provide a backup plan for family security but also open doors to global mobility with their official citizenship-by-investment programs. Currently the most affordable citizenship programs in the world, the Caribbean nations have recently agreed to harmonize their programs, including doubling the required investment, before mid-summer 2024.

"Astons is committed to providing our clients with tailored solutions that align with their individual goals and aspirations," says Lesina. "Whether it’s securing a second passport, optimizing global tax obligations, or investing in luxury real estate, our team of experts is here to navigate you through the complexities of global investment."

About Astons

Astons is a premier industry leader in dual citizenship, second passports, and alternative residency solutions, offering bespoke residency and citizenship by investment pathways in distinguished locations such as the European Union, the Caribbean, and the UAE. The firm extends its specialized, end-to-end residency and citizenship services to an exclusive clientele that includes entrepreneurs, investors, families, and notable institutions, such as prestigious law firms, family offices, and global financial institutions.

Learn more at https://www.astons.com/.