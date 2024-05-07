Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,966 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,814 in the last 365 days.

Norsk Hydro: Election of members to the Board of Directors

The Annual General Meeting of Norsk Hydro ASA (the "Company") resolved on May 7, 2024, to elect Jane Toogood and Espen Gundersen as new members of the Board of Directors of the Company.

Rune Bjerke, Marianne Wiinholt, Peter Kukielski, Kristin Fejerskov Kragseth and Philip Graham New were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors. This is in accordance with the recommendation from the Nomination Committee, which was published as an appendix to the notice to the Annual General Meeting on April 12, 2024.

The Board of Directors has in a constituting Board meeting held after the Annual General Meeting today, elected Rune Bjerke as Chair and Kristin Fejerskov Kragseth as Deputy Chair.

Following the election, the Company's Board of Directors will consist of the following 11 members:

  • Rune Bjerke (chair)
  • Kristin Fejerskov Kragseth (deputy chair)
  • Marianne Wiinholt
  • Peter Kukielski
  • Philip Graham New
  • Jane Toogood
  • Espen Gundersen
  • Arve Baade (employee representative)
  • Bjørn Petter Moxnes (employee representative)
  • Torleif Sand (employee representative)
  • Margunn Sundve (employee representative)

All shareholder elected members have been elected for up to two years, and at the latest, to the Company’s Annual General Meeting in 2026.


Investor contact:
Martine Rambøl Hagen
+47 91708918
Martine.Rambol.Hagen@hydro.com

Media contact:
Anders Vindegg
+47 93864271
Anders.Vindegg@hydro.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Primary Logo

You just read:

Norsk Hydro: Election of members to the Board of Directors

Distribution channels: Mining Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more