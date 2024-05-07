Versatile Actress Shene Commodore Appears on Oxygen True Crime and is Producing One Woman Theater Show
Shene has been diligently studying acting, modeling, singing, and piano for over ten years; perfecting her craft and setting herself up for success.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Actress Shene Commodore, best known for her role in a production of Lorraine Hansberry’s “To Be Young Gifted and Black”, has been diligently studying acting, modeling, singing, and piano for over ten years; perfecting her craft and setting herself up for success. Performing in independent films, musicals, web series, and shows during that time, Shene has proven to be a natural at portraying strong, female characters that bring humanity and dignity to female roles, both on screen and in theater.
While training under Acting Coach Marishka Phillips, Shene was able to obtain an Acting Manager and Agent, which led to her casting as the lead for a True Crime Story on the Oxygen channel, a New York Homicide episode that aired in September. She also recently began writing and producing a one-woman musical show for theater performance.
Ms. Commodore has a unique blend of experience in entertainment and business acumen in managing government contracts. One of her favorite moments was the time she spent in Brazil conducting training for the Department of State at the US Embassy. She continues to study acting and audition using her diverse global experiences to create relatable characters that feel genuine and connect with audiences worldwide.
Shenê Commodore was raised in Dayton, Ohio. At an early age, she knew she wanted to be an entertainer and a lawyer. Her mother worked in accounting and her father was a leading salesman in the retail business when she was younger. Their work influenced her love for fashion. In elementary school she auditioned for a play but didn’t get any part. She went to her teacher and asked why she wasn’t chosen for any role because she was better than all the boys who got a part. After convincing her teacher to create a role for her and participating in the school theater, she knew acting was for her. She learned to play the piano and organ and sang in the choir. In high school, she took ballet, tap, jazz and piano, while taking some classes for gifted and talented students. It was also during high school, she began modeling. Her love of music is an integral part of her creative process.
After graduating high school, Commodore earned her bachelor's degree in Management and Marketing. Her goal was to become a corporate lawyer but she changed her mind when she began work as a government audit intern. It was then she learned about government contract management which allowed her to work in business and legal matters. Commodore has continued to study acting and audition while raising her 2 daughters as a single mom.
