Walking a Path Towards Indigenous Education

There is a famous phrase amongst Indigenous people about walking in two worlds: one being a path of traditional teachings, and the other being a path in the western world. I’ve related to and reflected on this statement all throughout my educational journey, but especially as I’ve worked to instill Native language & culture in our students.

Growing up, Indigenous history was merely one unit among dozens focused on western history and successes. Current events and Indigenous peoples were never in the same sentence. I felt as though my Native identity – and particularly my Lakȟóta identity – was a blip in history, not deemed important enough to learn about. I only learned of Lakȟóta teachings at home, with family. The Lakȟóta language sounded foreign to me until freshman year of high school, where I was enrolled in two years of classes, but eventually stopped. I struggled throughout my life in confidence, sense of belonging, and pride.

This experience influenced me as I began my master’s capstone research project about Maȟpíya Lúta Owáyawa’s Dual Immersion program. My colleagues and I focused on taking educational teachings and transforming them into culture-based education in the Lakȟóta language. Students at Maȟpíya Lúta Owáyawa receive a culture-based education and learn through the Lakȟóta language and perspective, which is a focal point of the curriculum. These students are growing up in a school environment where the Lakȟóta language and culture is normalized & celebrated.

I vividly remember one experience when I was interviewing the students for my project. As I asked them questions, they fluidly answered in both English and Lakȟóta, with most of their sentences a mixture of the languages. They expressed their gratitude for this education, and confidently assured me that they recognize they are leaders in our community – with one student even telling me, “I show I am proud by just being Lakȟóta all the time.”

I cried happy tears after the students left because their answers, especially this one, was something I never would have said at their age. It was one of the most enlightening & emotional conversations I have had in my life.

These students’ experience and relationship with education is vastly different than that of all Lakȟota generations before, including mine. This generation of students come to school every day and sing a Lakȟóta prayer song. Their core literature consists of traditional stories that have been told for generations within our tribe. Classroom management is conducted through Lakȟóta values and kinship. This is their educational experience. They are proud, confident, and are leading the path of an education system that is built by Indigenous peoples, for Indigenous peoples.

I reflect on my life before teaching, and who I have grown into now, and often feel disbelief that I am lucky enough to walk this path – a path rich with Lakȟóta language and culture that these students are walking alongside me. I’m proud to have played a part in revitalizing the Lakȟóta language and build a foundation of Lakȟóta knowledge systems and teachings for our future generations. My hope is that 50 years from now, I will be surrounded by a community of fluent Lakȟóta speakers, with their children and grandchildren learning & walking that path as our current students do.