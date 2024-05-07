Powerhouse Actress Huntah Anarkelda Finnie Breaking Through with Top TV/Film Roles
Multidimensional Talent Quickly Breaking Through in the Entertainment Arena
Huntah is quickly breaking her way through in the entertainment arena; singing, acting and dancing her way to stardom across multiple mediums.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Huntah Anarkelda Finnie is a five foot seven, brown hair and hazel eyed multidimensional talent who is quickly breaking her way through in the entertainment arena; singing, acting and dancing her way to stardom across multiple mediums.
Known as an actress for roles like Leslie on “That Damn Michael Che”, and LaRonica on Katori Hall’s “P-Valley” on Television, or as Amber in the short film “Under Thy Wings” by Jamal Hodge, the nineteen year old freshman student at Howard University also played the memorable part of Laurie in the Howard Players short film “5, 6, 7, 8”, all the while still maintaining a high GPA.
Huntah recently displayed her theater dancing prowess for Lisanne Shaffer at the Shubert Festival “Fame”, and with the Arthur Miller Foundation.
She is also a voiceover veteran, lending her proper pipes to a well received racial inequality ad campaign.
Huntah has trained in scene work and analysis under Marieshka Phillips, Tracy Moore, Jen Rudin in vocal/piano with Whitney Marchelle. Her vocal teacher is Mary Brown.
She enjoys neo soul music and spoken word, Musical Theater and Improv, and sports activities such as Swimming, Boxing, Track, Cheerleading, Tumbling and Basketball. She also loves art, and in 2023 curated her first art show composed of all local rising talent.
