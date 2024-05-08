The Sage Group Expands Team in Japan with a New Life Sciences Dealmaking Partnership with E-Projection Group
The Sage Group has announced a strategic partnership with E-Projection Group, Tokyo, to facilitate East/West Global deals in healthcare and life sciences.
We are delighted to work with the talented life science resource team offered by E-Projection and this partnership will enable us to expand our service offering to this important economic region.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sage Group today announced that it has formed a strategic partnership with E-Projection Group, based in Tokyo, Japan. The partnership will enable Japanese companies to license/partner their assets in the West, with a USA/EU focus, and for Western companies to license/partner their assets in Japan Western companies can also utilize the extensive experience of e- projection to understand and analyze Japanese markets for its assets and products.
— Dr. William Mason
Japan’s vigorous healthcare and life science markets are increasingly attractive as venues for R&D and clinical development activities. Most of the top 20 global pharma companies have corporate entities in Japan.
The Sage Group was founded in 1994 and has offices and affiliates in US, Europe, China, Israel, India and now Japan.
E-Projection was founded in 2012 by Dr. Tosh Nagate DVM, PhD, MBA, Founder & President. Since its establishment, their team has participated in licensing and partnering transactions, including projects incorporating commercial and clinical development, as well as market analysis and strategic planning, pricing and market access, and sales forecasting.
“We are delighted to work with the talented life science resource offered by E-Projection and this partnership will enable us to expand our service offering to this important economic region” said Dr. Bill Mason, Executive Director of The Sage Group. “E-Projection’s experienced team will work with Sage’s clients in North America and Europe to provide access to major corporate pharma and medtech entities in Japan.”
Dr. Nagate, Founder and CEO of e-projections commented “I am pleased to announce that e-Projection has formed a partnership with The Sage Group to provide our Japanese clients with exceptional access to global deal-making opportunities, focusing on the US and Europe. Additionally, I am excited about this partnership to expand our business offerings to non-Japanese biotechs by leveraging our extensive experience in analyzing the Japanese market.”
About The Sage Group Inc.
The Sage Group Inc. (www.sagehealthcare.com) is a leader in the provision of strategic and transactional advice to health care companies in the pharmaceutical, diagnostics, medical device, biotechnology and life science fields. Sage currently maintains offices in USA, Europe, Israel, China and Japan. Since its founding in 1994, The Sage Group has served more than 300 clients in the US, Europe and Asia, and completed numerous transactions including divestitures, alliances, acquisitions and financings with values ranging from $5 million to $500 million. The establishment of operations in Europe, India, Japan and China, has allowed its clients to reach out beyond their own regions and capture the potential of the global healthcare market.
The Sage Group is an organization of experienced and successful executives who are committed to the service of the very vital and dynamic health care industry and its investors.
The range of services offered includes:
• Strategic alliances and licensing/partnering in and out
• M&A, divestment, buy- and sell- side
• Global product and technology acquisition searches
• Strategic assessment and planning
• Due diligence, technology and molecule assessment, valuation
• New ventures, interim management
• Facilitating investment in R&D and/or company equity through introductions, network and brokering
The Sage Group's Principals, each an Executive Director, have been Founders, Chairmen, Presidents, CEO's and COO's of a number of emerging health care companies. These Principals also have held senior level management positions in large multi-national organizations. In addition to their management backgrounds, The Sage Group's Principals also have extensive experience in providing professional management consulting services to healthcare industry clients. All these experiences are being applied by The Sage Group to assist industry participants in these challenging times.
The Sage Group can be contacted at any of the offices shown below:
EU Corporate Office
Dr. Bill Mason
Executive Director
Sage Healthcare Ltd.
The Stockyard, Creake Road
Syderstone PE31 8SG UK
Phone: +44 7785 950134
wtm@sagehealthcare.com
US Corporate Office
Mr. Wayne Pambianchi
Executive Director
The Sage Group Inc.
24 E. Main Street, Box 5365
Clinton, NJ 08809 USA
Phone: +1 908 2306170
wpambianchi@sagehealthcare.com
About E-Projection (E-Projection to complete)
e-Projection is a Tokyo-based consulting firm dedicated to global biotech, pharma, investors and academic institutions who are interested in bringing their products/technologies to the Japanese market. e-Projection is a one-stop-shop consultancy which covers all the necessary factors for a non-Japanese biotech/pharmaceutical to plan to enter the Japanese market.
Our support area includes:
- Market assessment and valuation of the new pharmaceutical products
- Pricing and Market Access Strategies
- Clinical development strategy
- Commercialization strategy
- Partner screening (in-licensing)
- Product/pipeline screening (out-licensing)
- Introduction/meeting arrangements
- Deal negotiation
- Partner management
Strategic support for non-Japanese pharma/biotech to address the Japanese Market
Market assessment for new products/Pricing & Market Access/Sales forecasting & Valuation/Business development
Contact
Hikari Matsuda
Director of global operations
e-Projection K.K.
nido #103, 2-37-11 Kitazawa, Setagaya, Tokyo 1550031 Japan
hikari.matsuda@e-projection.com
Dr. Bill Mason
The Sage Group
+44 7785 950134
wtm@sagehealthcare.com