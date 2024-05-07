AG Rosenblum Marks National Fentanyl Awareness Day, Urges Parents and Educators to Know the Dangers, Share Resources

Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum is marking National Fentanyl Awareness Day today, May 7, by urging parents, educators, and community leaders to amplify a campaign that seeks to address the fentanyl addiction and overdose crises, here in Oregon and across the nation. In 2023 there were over 70,000 deaths in the U.S. on account of overdoses from illegally made fentanyl.

“There is simply no time to spare in addressing the fentanyl crisis,” said AG Rosenblum, who is currently serving as president of the National Association of Attorneys General. “In keeping with my youth-focused Presidential Initiative this year, I want to point people to resources developed by a well-respected non-profit called Song for Charlie that is spearheading a student and parent education campaign to reduce unintentional fentanyl overdose in our young people, and to be able to recognize and respond to overdoses.”

Last week, AG Rosenblum spoke at the OPAT (Oregon Conference on Opioids + Other Drugs, Pain + Addiction Treatment) conference in Central Oregon, where she provided updates on Oregon DOJ’s efforts to hold opioid manufacturers, distributors, pharmacies, and consultants accountable for their respective roles in the American opioid epidemic. Thus far, Oregon’s share of national settlements with the companies responsible for fueling the opioid crisis is approaching $750,000,000. All this money is expected to go toward treatment and remediation for substance use disorder over the next 18 years, with much already beginning to flow into the state.

To learn more, take action, and access resources and information, visit fentanylawarenessday.org.