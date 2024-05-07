IZEA Announces Return of AI Days at Cannes

Company to Release New AI Tools, Host Demos on the Waters of the French Riviera

ORLANDO, Fla., May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), the premier provider of technology, data, and services for the Creator Economy, today announced it is hosting its AI Days for the second consecutive year at this year's Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. AI Days will take place June 16-21, 2024, with a series of personalized live demonstrations to showcase a brand new set of generative AI tools that IZEA.



AI Days at Cannes 2024 presents an unparalleled opportunity to engage with IZEA’s CEO and senior team members, exploring the fusion of human creativity and machine learning in shaping the future of influencer marketing. Attendees will have the chance to experience IZEA’s latest AI software, including new generative audio and image features set to be released at the event. A select group of marketers will be invited to join an IZEA-sponsored yacht cruise off the scenic Croisette Beach, mingling with fellow Cannes attendees. To request your exclusive invitation and be considered for this experience, visit https://izea.com/cannes .

“We are delighted to host AI Days at Cannes again this year,” said Ted Murphy, IZEA CEO and founder. “We’re looking forward to showcasing our latest award-winning influencer marketing campaigns as well as unveiling our latest generative AI tools and demonstrating their capabilities live on the beautiful waters of the French Riviera.”

“This unique experience offers an exclusive opportunity for influencers and marketers to engage with our team, explore our innovations, and join us in driving the Creator Economy forward,” Murphy added. “Our mission is to equip creators and marketers with the tools to amplify their creative potential, enabling them to generate high-quality content more efficiently.”

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”) is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today’s top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive a measurable return on investment.

Attachment

Nicole O’Hara IZEA Worldwide, Inc. Phone: 407-674-6911 Email: pr@izea.com