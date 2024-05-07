KRISTIN MARQUET HONORED AS SILVER STEVIE® AWARD WINNER IN 2024 AMERICAN BUSINESS AWARDS®

Kristin Marquet, Marquet Magazine K Marquet Kristin Marquet, Marquet Media Silver

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founder, PR Executive, and Creative Director, Kristin Marquet of Marquet Media, LLC, was named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the Corporate Communications, Investor Relations, & Public Relations category at The 22nd Annual American Business Awards® today.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 11. Tickets are now on sale.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Thought Leader of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. Kristin Marquet was nominated and won Silver in the Communications, Investor Relations, or PR Executive of the Year category.

In a remarkable stride for Marquet Media, Kristin Marquet has secured the Silver Stevie Award for nomination category - Corporate Communications, Investor Relations, & Public Relations in the nomination subcategory - Communications, Investor Relations, or PR Executive of the Year. This tribute is a testament to her leadership and innovative strategies in corporate communications and public engagement. Celebrated by the international Stevie Awards, her efforts have markedly elevated Marquet Media, LLC's profile in the business landscape.

Kristin's pivotal role has drawn acclaim from industry experts, who acknowledge her as a leading figure in steering Marquet Media, LLC. Her initiatives have championed female entrepreneurship and have also been instrumental in carving out a niche for Marquet Media, LLC, as a haven for visionary business communication.

Reflecting on this milestone, Kristin Marquet, the driving force behind Marquet Media, shared her thoughts, "To be honored with a Stevie Award in such a dynamic field is both exhilarating and humbling. It echoes our foundational vision at Marquet Media, LLC - to kindle entrepreneurial spirits with innovative and practical communication strategies. This recognition goes beyond a personal achievement; it's a tribute to our collective spirit and the robust network we've built. Our commitment to forging paths of originality and deep-seated insights in communication and public relations has set us apart in the business services industry. I extend my gratitude to all who have walked with us in this venture, inspiring a continuous quest for excellence and connectivity."

More than 300 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners. “While growth in much of the world economy has recovered slowly from the COVID-19 pandemic, the American economy continues to show remarkable resilience and growth,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. “Our 2024 Stevie winners have contributed to that successful recovery through their innovation, persistence, and hard work. We congratulate all our winners in the 2024 ABAs and look forward to celebrating their achievements during our June 11 awards banquet in New York.”

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2024 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About Kristin Marquet

Kristin Marquet is the Chief Creative Director of Marquet Media, LLC, a company that has established itself as a powerhouse in business communications and public relations. With over 15 years of experience, Kristin has become known for her innovative brand strategy, public relations, and marketing approach. Her work, particularly empowering women entrepreneurs, has earned her acclaim as a thought leader and influencer in the business community. Kristin's expertise has driven Marquet Media, LLC, to new heights and provided a platform for burgeoning entrepreneurs to thrive in competitive markets.

About Marquet Media, LLC

Marquet Media, LLC is a full-service communications firm that delivers strategic public relations, brand development, and digital marketing solutions. Founded by Kristin Marquet, the company has carved a niche for itself by championing the growth of small to medium-sized businesses with a particular focus on elevating female-led ventures. The firm's dedication to crafting compelling narratives and its commitment to excellence has consistently delivered measurable results and garnered recognition through numerous industry awards. Marquet Media, LLC continues redefining the corporate communications landscape with a dynamic team of experts and a forward-thinking ethos.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

