TuffWrap® EXT Exterior Walls and Doors Keep the Outside Out, Inside Safe

Engineered for the outdoors – TuffWrap’s EXT temporary barrier system protects against inclement weather and allows operations to continue during renovation and construction.

HARLEYSVILLE, Pa., May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TuffWrap® EXT exterior walls and doors, a custom-engineered system that protects against extreme weather during building expansion, renovation, and new construction, is available from TuffWrap Installations, Inc., tuffwrap.com.



Engineered for the outdoors – TuffWrap’s EXT exterior walls and doors create a robust construction barrier for a building during renovation or rebuilding. This is in marked contrast to many construction sites where the only protection seen is duct-taped plastic sheets flapping in the wind. TuffWrap’s professionally installed temporary barrier protection allows the facility to stay open and safe without interruptions.

As a result, a growing number of building, construction, and facility managers, roofing contractors and consultants, architects, and engineers have specified the use of TuffWrap EXT exterior walls and doors to provide temporary exterior barrier solutions. This protection against extreme weather is regularly utilized in various facilities in industries such as Food and Beverage, Aerospace, Industrial and Commercial, Manufacturing, Automotive, Pharmaceutical, Retail, Warehouse, and Distribution.

TuffWrap® EXT temporary exterior walls are a 7-ply, double scrim reinforced polyethylene that protects exterior enclosures without scaffolding. Its resilient design and sophisticated installation process ensure superior exterior wall protection during unexpected conditions. TuffWrap’s construction doors are engineered to allow crews, personnel, and vehicles to move in and out of the worksite efficiently, offering easy access and egress points at the worksite. Both EXT walls and doors are scalable to any job, as are all debris containment solutions designed and installed by TuffWrap Installations.

Benefits of using TuffWrap EXT Temporary Barrier Systems include:

Reduces downtime with a lower-cost solution and extends construction seasons

Protects work crews with a safe interior work environment against the harsh elements of weather

No scaffolding needed

Innovative composition design reduces flame and smoke spread for temporary exterior walls

Flexible for sealing contoured openings and large spans

Keeps facilities operational during construction, without interruption or delay from weather or contamination.

Saves time and money by preventing interruptions to functions and productivity, such as allowing equipment to remain operational while keeping products and services clean during construction.

Saves time and money by reducing downtime between the phases of construction and eliminating weather interruptions.

Professional Custom Installation by experienced, certified professionals to improve efficiency, mitigate risks, and optimize resources.



Daniel Schmidt, US and Canada sales director of the company, cites a typical example of the advantages of TuffWrap EXT. “We helped a leading manufacturer of electric vehicles protect their paint line during a major upgrade to their plant. You can imagine that even the slightest amount of dust or debris entering the paint line would have caused massive re-work and production delays.”

President and founder of TuffWrap, David Campbell, adds, “We also helped a global leader in retail coffee shops expand one of their roasting facilities; the second largest in the world. Roasting operations had to continue during expansion. TuffWrap EXT kept its operations free from dust and debris and protected the inside of the facility from the outside elements.”

About TuffWrap Installations, Inc.

TuffWrap® Installations, celebrating 25 years, is the North American leader in innovative temporary dust, debris, and weather construction containment solutions, keeping facilities operational, providing protection, and helping mitigate your exposure to liability. TuffWrap provides interior and exterior protection solutions to a variety of industries as they undergo reroofing and renovation projects. Protecting people, products, and property from dust, debris, and weather is their #1 priority. It’s just the right thing to do.

Further information on TuffWrap Installations, Inc. is available at tuffwrap.com or by calling (800) 995-4556.





Engineered for the Outdoors to Protect Against Extreme Weather





TuffWrap's EXT exterior temporary barrier protection systems are engineered to be flexible and durable to protect your job site against extreme wind, heat, cold, rain, snow, and sleet.





Exterior Construction Doors Scalable to Fit Most Any Size Requirement





TuffWrap® Installations Construction Doors are scalable and allow crews, personnel, and vehicles to move in and out of the worksite efficiently, offering easy access and egress points at the worksite. TuffWrap’s durable exterior construction doors are scalable to a multitude of sizes. The construction doors easily roll open and close, perfect for frequent and long-term use.





