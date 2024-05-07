WTO to open its doors to the public on 9 June

The day will kick off with an opening ceremony featuring WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the Chair of the General Council, Petter Ølberg, and representatives of the Swiss authorities.

Guided tours of the Centre William Rappard will be available in both English, French and Spanish, allowing visitors to discover the array of artworks housed within the WTO's historic building.

A photo exhibition will showcase the evolution of the WTO building since its establishment in 1926. Photos of the signing of the Marrakesh Agreement establishing the WTO in 1994 will also be on display.

On the lakeside terrace, visitors will be able to sample national food and drink provided by WTO members. Activities for children include storytelling and face painting.

This year marks the sixth time the WTO has invited the public to take a look inside its headquarters. The inaugural Open Day took place in 2009. In 2013, the WTO's third Open Day coincided with the unveiling of the new WTO building and the completion of the Centre William Rappard's renovation. The most recent Open Day took place in 2019.

The full programme for this year's Open Day is available here.