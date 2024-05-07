ELOVL2 Enzyme Product Improves Retinal Function and Rejuvenates Retina Architecture in an Aged Mouse Model of AMD

Visgenx, a retinal gene therapy Company

The study, performed in the lab of Dr. Dorota Skowronska-Krawczyk at the University of California, Irvine, confirms the critical nature of the ELOVL2 enzyme.

The results suggest that ELOVL2 gene therapy has great potential for improving visual function and rejuvenating retinal tissue in dry age-related macular degeneration.” — Marty Emanuele, Ph.D., Chief Science Officer and Co-Founder of Visgenx