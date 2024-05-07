This Salad at The Chopped Leaf is Berry, Berry Good for You!

Limited Time Offer Showcases Seasonal Ingredients

Oakville, Ontario, Canada, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For many Canadians, picking berries is a cherished summertime tradition. To kickstart the season’s festivities, The Chopped Leaf is inviting Canadians to indulge in the vibrant flavours of summer with its enticing Berry Breeze Salad. Bursting with berries – a quintessential symbol of health, wellness and wholesome living – this limited time menu item adds another delicious and nutritious option for those seeking a quick and healthy lunch or dinner.

“You won’t be able to take one bite of this salad without enjoying a berry,” said Karen Paradine, Head of Marketing at The Chopped Leaf. “We like to delight our guests with limited-time menu items like our Berry Breeze Salad, especially when we can highlight seasonal ingredients. Last month we featured a limited-time offer (LTO) Chicken Cobb Salad, which was a high protein, high flavour option that guests could order in addition to their favourite feature salads, bowls or wraps. These LTOs create interest and excitement for our regular guests and can entice new customers to our healthy-lifestyle brand.”

The Berry Breeze Salad is packed with blueberries, sundried cranberries and tossed with The Chopped Leaf’s signature Raspberry Fruit Dressing. It comes on a bed of Chopped Mix greens, with diced apples, feta cheese, roasted pecans and a choice of protein to round out the fresh, power-packed nutritious salad.

“Food is fuel, so it’s important to make nutritious choices, but we also want to enjoy what we eat!” added Paradine. “At The Chopped Leaf our chef is focused on creating meals that meet both of those objectives. We want people to love what they’re eating and also feel good after they eat!”

The Chopped Leaf provides nutrition and allergen information for all menu items so that guests can meet their individual dietary requirements or preferences.

The Berry Breeze Salad is a wellness winner, with major nutritional benefits:

Supports Heart Health

Pecans and blueberries provide nutrients that contribute to lower blood pressure, reduced inflammation and overall cardiovascular well-being. Pecans offer healthy monounsaturated fats, and blueberries are packed with antioxidants.

Provides Immune Support

Fruits and vegetables in this salad are high in vitamin C. Blueberries are bursting with vitamins C and K, along with powerful antioxidants. Include chicken which is high in protein and a source of essential amino acids. All of these add up to help boost immunity and strengthen our body’s defense mechanisms.

Promotes Digestive Health

The Berry Breeze Salad boasts high fibre content with its fruit and the whole wheat pita. Fibre supports digestive health, aiding in maintaining a healthy gut.

The Chopped Leaf’s Berry Breeze Salad is available at all locations across Canada from May 6 to July 7, 2024.

About The Chopped Leaf:

Proudly Canadian, The Chopped Leaf is celebrating its 15th anniversary in 2024! The fast casual restaurant chain has over 110 locations across Canada and is continuing to expand from coast to coast. We are a lifestyle brand that offers delicious and wholesome bowls, wraps, salads and more, served fresh and quick for a better-for-you experience. We want you to feel good after you eat! The Chopped Leaf is owned and managed by Innovative Food Brands. If you are interested in becoming a Franchisee, visit https://www.choppedleaf.ca/franchise-opportunities/ . Follow the Chopped Leaf on social media at LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

