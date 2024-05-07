Ampeak Announces Upgrade to its Flagship Power Inverters Emphasizing Safety and Quality
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ampeak is pleased to announce an upgrade to its 2000W and 3000W power inverter series, further solidifying its commitment to safety and exceptional quality standards. Celebrated for being the first to introduce safe inverters conceptually, Ampeak continues to lead with innovation and a safety-first approach.
Over 25 years, Ampeak has established itself as a trustworthy provider of power inverters and chargers, prioritizing customer safety and product quality. Its product range, featuring items from 100W onboard inverters to 3000W off-grid inverters, is designed to accommodate the needs of individuals new to off-grid systems, ensuring ease of use without compromising on security.
"Our mission has always been clear: to offer our customers power inverters and chargers that are not only the safest on the market but also uphold the highest quality standards," sayes Kelly, spokesperson for Ampeak. "This upgrade reinforces our dedication to safety, bringing aesthetic enhancements and functional refinements to our high-capacity inverter models."
In keeping with its heritage of innovation, Ampeak's R&D Team strives to deliver power inverters and chargers that will be recommended with confidence by auto enthusiasts to their peers.
"Ampeak's dedication to excellence has culminated in the development of products that not only meet but exceed emergency, multifunctional, automatic safety, portability, and usability requirements," Kelly remarked on the company’s development trajectory.
With a complete power distribution spectrum and an eye towards the future, Ampeak hints at the release of security devices designed to further enhance user safety. The ETL-certified products with 17 kinds of built-in protection ensure that customers can confidently rely on Ampeak's offerings for their off-grid needs.
The latest product upgrades follow Ampeak’s historical commitment to security and excellence, dating back to its founding in 2017. Ampeak was the first to introduce the concept of security in inverters, embedding 17 types of protection to safeguard users. The company's milestones boast a series of enhancements, from the development of unique safety modules to obtaining ETL certification, marking Ampeak as a brand that does not compromise on safety standards.
For more information about Ampeak, please visit https://bit.ly/4d4ScXv.
About Ampeak
Founded in 2017, Ampeak has become a respected brand dedicated to safe inverter technology and intelligent charging. With a focus on safety, all Ampeak products are ETL certified, incorporating 17 types of protection to stand out in the inverter market. Ampeak’s product range is designed to support a secure and environmentally friendly energy life for all those exploring off-grid possibilities or simply seeking reliable automotive gadgets.
Kelly, Media Relations
For more information about Ampeak, please visit https://bit.ly/4d4ScXv.
Ampeak
kelly@ampeak.com