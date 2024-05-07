EllisDon Announces Three Eastern Canada Leadership Appointments

Mississauga, ON, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EllisDon announces today three Eastern Canada leadership appointments. Wayne Ferguson will be promoted to the role of SVP, Construction, Buildings, encompassing Ottawa, Quebec, and Atlantic Canada regions; Mike Armstrong will assume the role of VP and Area Manager for Ottawa, and Brad Cyr will be promoted to VP and Area Manager for Quebec.

“The promotion of these three leaders is a testament to the experience and dedication to our corporate values while showcasing forward-thinking, inspiring, and supportive leadership qualities,” says Max Mantha, Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President, EllisDon. “We are incredibly proud of Wayne, Mike, and Brad for the commitment they have exhibited to their teams and to EllisDon as a whole. We are confident they will continue to showcase our values and bring an outstanding amount of momentum to these fast-growing businesses.”

Wayne Ferguson has been with EllisDon for more than 25 years and will oversee these important and thriving buildings businesses. Mike Armstrong has accumulated more than nine years with EllisDon and will be replacing Wayne Ferguson’s duties as VP and Area Manager for Ottawa. Brad Cyr has devoted 16 years to EllisDon and supporting the Montreal region as its current General Manager and will take over duties as VP and Area Manager to continue the drive in the Quebec market.

“Being part of the tremendous growth in Ottawa and seeing our teams flourish is a career milestone we can celebrate collectively,” says Wayne Ferguson, SVP, Construction, Buildings, EllisDon. “I am honoured to be trusted to support these rapidly growing businesses alongside a fantastic group of leaders and continue to build great relationships, see our projects amount to great success.”

“There is immense pride in having the opportunity to lead our Ottawa team alongside my colleagues,” says Mike Armstrong, VP and Area Manager, Ottawa, EllisDon. “I'm continually inspired by my fellow leaders and colleagues at EllisDon, and this could not have been possible without them. I am incredibly confident in the work we continue to do to support the Ottawa community and committed to further strengthening our presence by embodying EllisDon values every day."

“I am delighted to lead our Quebec Area and expand our horizons in the province of Quebec,” says Brad Cyr, VP and Area Manager, Quebec, EllisDon. “This opportunity is exemplary of the hard work from the Quebec Area and could not be made possible without each team member here. I look forward to developing the Area with innovation, transparency, and true entrepreneurial spirit.”

These Eastern Canada leadership changes will be made effective June 01, 2024, under the leadership of Max Mantha as Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President, Construction.

