Verizon to donate $70K, celebrate Latino community in Chicago

CHICAGO, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon is making a commitment to local Latino-serving organizations for the support of small businesses and digital inclusion through $70,000 in new donations. On Thursday, May 9th, Verizon will mark these donations with a Connected by Culture store event, including free professional headshots to attending community members, and a fireside chat with WGN reporter and TV personality Ana Belaval .



From 2-6 p.m. on Thursday, May 9th, at Verizon's Berwyn store, located at 7160 Cermak Rd, Verizon will host the latest event in the company’s Connected By Culture series. The event will inspire local workforce development through a fireside chat; networking; and a photographer who will take headshots for attendees to use in job applications and professional websites. The combined $70,000 in new Verizon donations will support the work of the Little Village Chamber and the Illinois Hispanic Chamber of Commerce , both providing programming to uplift the Latino community in Chicago.

"The Little Village Chamber of Commerce is proud to partner with Verizon to foster deeper relationships within the Latino community. Our work centers on providing crucial resources, advocacy, and opportunities to support small business owners and entrepreneurs,” said Jennifer Aguilar, Executive Director of the Little Village Chamber of Commerce, “By partnering with Verizon for the 'Connected by Culture' event, we are showcasing the vibrant spirit of Latinas, the fastest-growing group of entrepreneurs in the U.S., and strengthening the bonds that empower our community."

"Our team at the Illinois Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is committed to assisting the Latino business community by providing direct support and collaborating with stakeholders to create jobs, help small businesses access financial resources, and foster economic growth. This includes recognizing the unique perspectives, skills, and talents of Latinas who contribute to the growth and success of businesses and organizations," said Jaime di Paulo, President and CEO of the IHCC, "This recognition from Verizon motivates us to continue our mission of empowering Hispanic entrepreneurs and driving positive change in our community."

“Verizon's Connected by Culture event celebrates the Latino community in Chicago and highlights the impactful contributions of Latino leaders and their organizations helping to move our communities forward," said Mario Acosta Velez, Senior Director of Local Engagement and Corporate Social Responsibility. "This is a continuation of our commitment to serve our customers, communities, and partners with pride and culture."

Aligning with the company’s Citizen Verizon responsible-business plan, this event highlights Verizon’s continuing commitment to workforce development, including the free Verizon Skill Forward program, which provides communities access to self-paced, expert-led skills building online courses . With no prior experience or college degree required, Verizon Skill Forward participants can access self-paced, expert-led online courses designed by universities and industry experts for one year at no cost, including dedicated courses in Spanish.

Media contact:

Andy Choi

andy.choi@verizon.com

312-502-2002