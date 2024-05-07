Press Release - Rinf.tech: Translating IoT promises into tangible gains

BUCHAREST, Romania, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Internet of Things (IoT) technology is becoming increasingly attractive and accessible for businesses. The growing interest in IoT applications is demonstrated by the evolution of the global market—according to estimates by Fortune Business Insights, its value is expected to rise from USD 714.5 billion in 2024 to over USD 4,062 billion in 2032, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 24.3%.

One of the main benefits of IoT is its integration with business and operational processes, allowing companies to collect and analyse large volumes of data from diverse sources, thus enhancing their decision-making processes. For instance, integrating IoT devices in company warehouses with Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems enables real-time monitoring of stock levels. The insights gained help eliminate the risks of production disruptions and optimise supply chain planning.

IoT sensors can also be used to monitor the operational parameters of machinery for the early detection of signs indicating potential faults. This facilitates a shift from a reactive repair system to one of predictive maintenance, as well as achieving concrete savings by preventing failures and eliminating downtime.

However, IoT technology not only brings benefits but also presents specific challenges, including security risks and integration and scaling issues. "Integrating IoT networks with the IT systems of organisations and in operational environments increases the complexity and vulnerability of the resultant infrastructures," explains Carmen Kolcsar, CTO at rinf.tech. "Last year, for example, the volume of attacks on IoT devices increased by 400%. To prevent such incidents and achieve maximum return on investment, we at rinf.tech recommend a phased approach to our clients. Initially, we help companies define their business needs and objectives that they aim to achieve through IoT implementation, which we then translate into technical requirements. Based on these and an analysis of the existing infrastructure, we identify the optimal solutions according to the requirements. Subsequently, we develop a plan for implementation and integration with the client, and then carry out testing and validation projects. If the results meet expectations, we proceed with the actual implementation and integration of systems, introducing automation and analysis components, and ensuring security requirements and compliance with specific industry norms and standards. In the final stage, we fine-tune the configurations and operational parameters so that the integrated infrastructure delivers the expected results."

Integrating IoT into business processes and operational environments is a complex process with multiple challenges that require careful planning and execution. Yet, it can rapidly deliver solid benefits that transform into significant competitive advantages.

