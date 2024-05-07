Submit Release
Executive Officer Traineeship

If successful, you will be placed as a trainee Deciding Officer. You will be making decisions on the awarding of income supports and other social welfare payments. Following a successful year, you will progress to a second-year placement, in one of two roles either a Job Coach or Executive Officer Inspector (EOI).

