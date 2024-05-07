Executive Officer Traineeship

If successful, you will be placed as a trainee Deciding Officer. You will be making decisions on the awarding of income supports and other social welfare payments. Following a successful year, you will progress to a second-year placement, in one of two roles either a Job Coach or Executive Officer Inspector (EOI).
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.