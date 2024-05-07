Bigeye Bolsters Executive Team with Key Appointments
Stewart Plumb joins as Vice President of Sales and Tony Peck joins as Vice President of Customer Success
SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bigeye, the premier provider of data observability solutions, proudly announces the appointment of two seasoned executives to its leadership team. Stewart Plumb joins as the Vice President of Sales, while Tony Peck assumes the role of VP of Customer Success. These strategic additions further solidify Bigeye's commitment to excellence and innovation in delivering unparalleled data reliability solutions.
As Bigeye continues to pioneer data observability solutions, Stewart and Tony will bring invaluable expertise to propel Bigeye's mission forward, empowering businesses with cutting-edge solutions to enhance their data reliability.
Stewart Plumb, Vice President of Sales
Stewart Plumb joins Bigeye as Vice President of Sales, bringing over 25 years of expertise in sales and sales leadership, and deep knowledge of the data observability space from his most recent tenure at Anomalo, With a distinguished career spanning transformative roles at previously at Immuta, Trifacta, BP Capital, and arcplan, Stewart has consistently driven revenue growth and led high-performing teams to success. His deep understanding of data observability, coupled with his commitment to fostering a culture of success and innovation, aligns seamlessly with Bigeye's vision for revolutionizing data observability.
"Stepping into the role of Sales Leader with a vision for the future, I am committed to empowering our clients by providing them with cutting-edge data observability solutions," said Stewart Plumb. "Together, we are setting new standards for excellence and innovation in our industry."
Tony Peck, Vice President of Customer Success
Tony Peck brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of leading customer-facing teams in high-growth organizations. As the former Vice President of Customer Success at Matillion, Tony spearheaded initiatives across Customer Support, Customer Success, Professional Services, and Partner Enablement functions. His leadership played a pivotal role in driving overall company success by ensuring customer satisfaction and long-term results.
"I am thrilled to be joining the talented team at Bigeye at this exciting point in the evolution of the company," said Tony Peck. "I look forward to working closely with our internal teams and external partners in providing the programs and resources needed to support our growing customer base."
Speaking on the new executive hires, Bigeye CEO Kyle Kirwan said, “Tony and Stewart both bring incredibly deep experience in the data space and a strong track record of delivering value for enterprise customers, so they’re ideal leaders to have here at Bigeye as we double down on serving the enterprise segment. I can’t wait to see what they’re able to do with the Bigeye platform.”
About Bigeye
Bigeye is enterprise-grade data observability for modern and legacy data stacks. Bigeye brings together data observability, end-to-end lineage, and scalability and security to give enterprise data teams unmatched insight into the reliability of data powering their business—no matter if it's on-prem, in the cloud, or hybrid.
