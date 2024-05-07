Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,964 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,896 in the last 365 days.

Norsk Hydro: Minutes from the Annual General Meeting 2024

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Norsk Hydro ASA was held on May 7, 2024. The Annual General Meeting was held as a hybrid meeting.

All proposals on the agenda provided in the notice of the Annual General Meeting published on April 12, 2024, were adopted, including the proposal to distribute a dividend of NOK 2.50 per share. In addition, the Annual General Meeting resolved a capital reduction by cancellation of own shares and by redemption of shares held by the Norwegian State.

The dividend will be paid May 21, 2024, to shareholders as of May 7, 2024, who are registered as shareholders with the Norwegian Central Securities Depository as of May 10, 2024. The shares will be traded excluding the right to dividend from and including May 8, 2024. 

The minutes of the Annual General Meeting are attached and are also available on hydro.com/generalmeeting.


Investor contact:
Martine Rambøl Hagen
+47 91708918
Martine.Rambol.Hagen@hydro.com

Media contact:
Anders Vindegg
+47 93864271
Anders.Vindegg@hydro.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment


Primary Logo

You just read:

Norsk Hydro: Minutes from the Annual General Meeting 2024

Distribution channels: Mining Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more