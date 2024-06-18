NC Wallet: Make Fast & Secure Transactions With USDT on TON Network Without Fees
NC Wallet has recently started supporting USDT on the TON network. This event marked new perspectives for all NC Wallet users opening the possibilities that the combination of the most popular stablecoin and the innovative TON blockchain have to offer together.
Features of TON
TON is a blockchain network created in 2018 by Telegram, the popular messaging app with more than 700m monthly active users. The main feature and advantage of TON is that it can be sent directly via messenger, even without typing the recipient's address. Recently, the native token Toncoin has made its way into the 10 most popular cryptocurrencies. TON puts crypto in every pocket, allowing users from all over the world to easily access and use digital currencies for their daily transactions. With USDT on TON, brand-new possibilities, blending the advantages of stablecoin and blockchain technologies, are opening.
Benefits of creating a TON wallet via NC Wallet for managing USDT
1. No-fee transactions for USDT on TON and other popular blockchains;
2. Higher flexibility: with 25+ cryptocurrencies available, customers can exchange funds easily;
3. Extra protection: two-factor and biometric authentication, blocking IP addresses, setting limits for transactions, etc.;
4. Daily bonus on USDT on the wallet’s balance.
How to start using USDT on TRON in NC Wallet?
Users can download the NC Wallet app for Android, and iOS or use the Web version or Chrome extension. Creating a TON wallet takes no longer than a few minutes. Just deposit your wallet with USDT on TON, or exchange your coins for the cryptocurrency.
— Add USDT on TON Wallet for Android
— Add USDT on TON Wallet for iOS
About NC Wallet
NC Wallet, by Zafiro Innovation Systems LLC, is a unique no-fee cryptocurrency wallet that enables simple and safe crypto transactions. The app is designed with the goal of simplifying the world of blockchain technologies, making it accessible to a wider audience. NC Wallet keeps abreast of all the new changes: implementing innovative features, adding new networks, and securing up-to-date security measures etc.
