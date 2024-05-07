Điện Biên Phủ Victory a pride of Indochina trilateral alliance: Cambodian expert

VIETNAM, May 7 - PHNOM PENH — Uch Leang, a researcher at the Royal Academy of Cambodia (RAC), remarked that Điện Biên Phủ Victory stands as a quintessential example of solidarity among Việt Nam, Laos, and Cambodia, leading to a collective triumph in the struggle against French colonialism and later American imperialism.

Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency in Phnom Penh, the researcher asserted that the resistance for Việt Nam's independence from the French rule led by the Việt Minh under the leadership of President Hồ Chí Minh is considered the first in the post-World War II liberation movement.

He praised the role of the Vietnam-Laos-Cambodia alliance in the resistance and the 1954 historic victory. The three nations shared a common perception of their collective destiny, which became a powerful force that fostered solidarity between their armies and peoples.

Furthermore, he noted that the countries’ governments and peoples continue to uphold that spirit to this day, working together to nurture common goals and stances on the international stage and within the framework of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). This has helped maintain ASEAN centrality and promote peace and trilateral cooperation in shared economic zones along their borders.

Leang, who once studied in Việt Nam from 1995 to 2001, expressed admiration for the country’s economic progress, especially since 1986. The expert also highlighted Việt Nam's abundant and high-skilled human resources, ability to attract large foreign investors, and great potential in production and export activities.

He said Việt Nam will undoubtedly achieve its vision of becoming a high-income developed country by 2045, and further flourish thanks to its development collaboration with other countries in the region.