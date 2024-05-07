Submit Release
VADOC Celebrates and Recognizes National Nurses Week

VADOC Celebrates National Nurses Week: May 6 - 12, 2024
May 06, 2024

The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) celebrates and recognizes May 6 through May 12 as National Nurses Week. The VADOC thanks all of the nurses on its correctional team who ensure inmates receive quality routine and urgent health care.

“It takes a very patient and committed person to be a correctional nurse,” said VADOC Director Chad Dotson. “Our nurses are dedicated to delivering quality care for the inmate population. Their commitment helps to ensure public safety by keeping our inmate population healthy.”

All inmates receive quality routine and urgent health care while under the custody of the Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC). Services include:

  • Nurse and doctor sick calls
  • Chronic care visits
  • Dental visits
  • Other specialty appointments

Our health services team is comprised of approximately 1,200 internal VADOC staff and contractors dedicated to providing health care in a correctional environment. They receive about 750,000 patient visits every year.

National Nurses Week is also a great time to learn about how to become a nurse at the VADOC. There are multiple openings throughout the Commonwealth. To view opportunities, please visit https://vadoc.virginia.gov/job-opportunities/ and apply. The Department offers excellent state benefits, a sign-on bonus, paid training, and numerous opportunities for career growth.

VADOC Celebrates and Recognizes National Nurses Week

