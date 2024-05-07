VADOC Celebrates and Recognizes National Nurses Week

Agency News

The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) celebrates and recognizes May 6 through May 12 as National Nurses Week. The VADOC thanks all of the nurses on its correctional team who ensure inmates receive quality routine and urgent health care.

“It takes a very patient and committed person to be a correctional nurse,” said VADOC Director Chad Dotson. “Our nurses are dedicated to delivering quality care for the inmate population. Their commitment helps to ensure public safety by keeping our inmate population healthy.”

All inmates receive quality routine and urgent health care while under the custody of the Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC). Services include:

Nurse and doctor sick calls

Chronic care visits

Dental visits

Other specialty appointments

Our health services team is comprised of approximately 1,200 internal VADOC staff and contractors dedicated to providing health care in a correctional environment. They receive about 750,000 patient visits every year.

National Nurses Week is also a great time to learn about how to become a nurse at the VADOC. There are multiple openings throughout the Commonwealth. To view opportunities, please visit https://vadoc.virginia.gov/job-opportunities/ and apply. The Department offers excellent state benefits, a sign-on bonus, paid training, and numerous opportunities for career growth.