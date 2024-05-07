Cronos Enters United Kingdom Cannabis Market

TORONTO, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) (“Cronos” or the “Company”) announced today that it is expanding its medical brand, PEACE NATURALS, into the United Kingdom market with its first shipment of cannabis flower to GROW® Pharma, a leading distributor of prescribed medicinal cannabis products in the UK.



Cronos will provide high-quality premium cannabis products, which have become synonymous globally with the PEACE NATURALS® brand, to patients in the UK through this partnership. The Company’s investments in R&D, tissue culture, and its cannabis genetics breeding program have enabled it to expand to Germany and Australia in the past year.

“Supplying the UK market, which we think has the potential to grow significantly this year, is another milestone for Cronos as we enter and expand within international markets,” said Mike Gorenstein, Chairman, President, and CEO, Cronos. “We intend to establish PEACE NATURALS® as a top brand in the UK, as we have done in Israel and Germany. We will continue to push forward on new market growth opportunities and expand our portfolio of borderless products while growing our European footprint.”

Grow Pharma works with UK-based clinics as a wholesaler and pharmacy distributor as well as directly with patients by handling prescriptions and delivering products by mail. Their focus on quality of the supply chain, breadth of their portfolio and delivery of the best service to patients support their strong position as one of the market leaders.

“We’re proud and excited to partner with Cronos and to further expand our offering to UK patients with high-quality medical cannabis products,” said Pierre van Weperen, CEO, Grow Pharma. “As demand continues to increase and the expectations for high quality medical products are shifting upwards across the UK, we're pleased about this new partnership and to be able to supply PEACE NATURALS® medical cannabis products to patients.”

About Cronos Group Inc.

Cronos is an innovative global cannabinoid company committed to building disruptive intellectual property by advancing cannabis research, technology and product development. With a passion to responsibly elevate the consumer experience, Cronos is building an iconic brand portfolio. Cronos’ diverse international brand portfolio includes Spinach®, PEACE NATURALS® and Lord Jones®. For more information about Cronos and its brands, please visit: thecronosgroup.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain information that may constitute “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws and court decisions (collectively, “Forward-looking Statements”). All information contained herein that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute Forward-looking Statements. In some cases, Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “potential”, “estimate”, “believe” or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify Forward-looking Statements. Some of the Forward-looking Statements contained in this press release include statements about the Company’s plans to supply cannabis for GROW® Pharma, the Company’s plans with respect to international market entrance and expansion, the Company’s partnership with GROW® Pharma and impact of such partnership on GROW® Pharma products, market share and competitive positioning, anticipated growth in the UK market, growth of demand in the UK market, consumer expectations for medicinal cannabis products in the UK, the Company’s intent to establish its PEACE NATURALS® brand as a top brand for patients in the UK, and Cronos’ intention to build an international iconic brand portfolio and develop disruptive intellectual property. Forward-looking Statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, financial results, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those Forward-looking Statements and the Forward-looking Statements are not guarantees of future performance. A discussion of some of the material risks applicable to the Company can be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, which has been filed on SEDAR and EDGAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov/edgar , respectively. Any Forward-looking Statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Cronos disclaims any obligation to update or revise any Forward-looking Statement. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on any Forward-looking Statement.

