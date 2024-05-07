Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market to Surge, Reaching $95.8 Billion by 2031 | Growing at a CAGR of 21.2%

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cloud radio access network (c-ran) market was valued at $14.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $95.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 21.2% from 2022 to 2031.

The network type segment is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, 5G technology is expected to offer a promising innovational revolution by bringing digital intelligence to previously analog technologies. 5G speed assures 10 times more connectivity than wireless speeds, which is expected to create seamless connectivity and eliminate latency.

A Radio Access Network (RAN) facilitates communication between base stations and end-users. In the architecture known as Cloud RAN (C-RAN), baseband units (BBU) are centralized in a control and processing station, often called a BBU hotel. This setup connects to the network via high-speed optical fiber, optimizing cell distance. C-RANs employ open hardware and interface cards, dynamically managing fiber links and interconnections within the station. They play a pivotal role in advancing wireless technologies like 5G and the Internet of Things (IoT).

The surge in demand for energy-efficient and cost-effective networking solutions, coupled with the proliferation of 5G technologies, propels the growth of the cloud radio access network market. Additionally, the exponential increase in bandwidth requirements contributes to the expansion of the C-RAN industry.

However, the need for high-capacity fronthaul presents a growth limitation. Conversely, the growing global internet user base and the escalating adoption of IoT, fostering network connectivity, offer numerous growth opportunities for the cloud radio access network sector in the forecast period.

Region-wise, the C-RAN market was dominated by Asia-Pacific in 2021 and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, due to growing technological advancements in field of cellular networking and increasing R&D activities regarding C-RAN solutions in countries like India, Japan, South Korea, and more. However, Europe is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, due to the widespread adoption of centralized-RAN architecture by mobile operators to address the capacity and coverage challenges, which is expected to fuel the cloud radio access network market analysis in this region.

The C-RAN market was immensely impacted by the outbreak of COVID-19 as consumers are fast migrating to internet platforms. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, intensive controls were put in place to prevent the pandemic from spreading. Individual's habits have been changed by the COVID-19 measures and restrictions imposed such as social distancing and lockdown measures. These unexpected changes created a significant impact on cellular networks, such as increased use of online services and content streaming, which increased the burden on wireless networks. Therefore, telecom operators and mobile infrastructure service providers are seeking effective cellular networking solutions, such as C-RAN, which directly influence cloud radio access network market forecast all over the world.

The global cloud radio access network market analysis is dominated by key players such as Altiostar, Cisco Systems, Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Intel Corporation, NEC CORPORATION, Nokia Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Ericsson, and ZTE Corporation. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the C-RAN industry.

