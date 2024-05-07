Submission of Class XII Mark Sheets and Pass Certificates

This is to inform that the students who were selected for the King’s and UG Scholarships 2024 (third countries, India and RTC) are required to submit the scan copies of Class XII Mark Sheets and Pass Certificates to HRDD, RCSC latest by 15-May-2024.Readmore
