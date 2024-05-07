Network and Location Analytics Market Current and Future Trends, Analysis by Top Key Players and Forecast by 2031

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Network and Location Analytics Market by Component (Solution, Service), by Deployment Model (On Premise, Cloud), by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), by Application (Remote Monitoring, Sales and Marketing Optimization, Asset Management, Risk Management, Facility Management, Others), by Industry Vertical (BFSI, Retail and Consumer Goods, Healthcare, Tourism and Hospitality, Transport and Logistic, Government and Defense, IT and Telecom, Media and Entertainment, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031.”

According to the report, the global network & location analytics industry generated $19 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $89.7 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 17% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A31571

Surge in penetration of smartphones, an upsurge in the usage of GPS-enabled devices, increased use of spatial data and analytical tools, rise in adoption of networks, and the COVID-19 pandemic which increased the use of location-based services drive the growth of the global network & location analytics market. However, consent and privacy concerns hamper the global market growth. On the other hand, the emergence of advanced technologies in the field of GIS, and the integration of AI with location analytics is anticipated to present new growth opportunities for the global market in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

The COVID-19 outbreak had a low impact on the growth of the network and location analytics industry, due to the surge in adoption of location intelligence or analytics tools and services to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 and ensure continuity of businesses by remote monitoring of assets.

Healthcare systems experienced a high demand for location data, with many countries inspecting medical facilities, including primary care clinics, hospitals, and retirement homes to analyze care capacity and vulnerability.

Thus, the network and location analytics software adoption assisted businesses to locate COVID-19 density zones to plan their business operations accordingly.

Buy Now: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/network-and-location-analytics-market/purchase-options

The solution segment is expected to experience fastest growth in the coming years, owing to the growing need across the businesses to see trends on maps and graphics to optimize certain business opportunities drives the adoption of network and location analytics solutions.

The growth of the global network and location analytics market size is primarily driven by the proliferation of smartphones and upsurge in usage of GPS-enabled devices. In addition, factors such as growing usage of spatial data and analytical tools, increasing adoption of networks, and further, the COVID-19 epidemic increased the use of location-based services, which fueled the market expansion. However, consent and privacy concerns may hamper the market growth to some extent.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/32021

Based on region, North America was the largest market in 2021, capturing two-fifths of the global network & location analytics market share. The increase in location-based services applications in defense and transportation sectors drive the growth of the market in the region. However, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to achieve the highest revenue and manifest the fastest CAGR of 19.7% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific countries are expected to adopt network and location analytics solutions at a high rate as the remote sensing industry in this region has numerous growth opportunities, owing to various geographical needs.

Leading Market Players

Oracle Corporation

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Esri

SAS Institute, Inc.

Alteryx, Inc.

Hexagon AB

Cisco System, Inc.

SAP SE

Trending Reports:

Tracking-as-a-Service Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/tracking-as-a-service-market-A11850

Cloud POS Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cloud-pos-market-A11788

5G Enterprise Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/5g-enterprise-market-A11331

Project Portfolio Management Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/project-portfolio-management-ppm-market-A10389

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research