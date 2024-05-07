Submit Release
Việt Nam, Belarus celebrate major anniversaries

VIETNAM, May 7 - Minsk – The Việt Nam Embassy in Belarus and the Association of International Friendship and Cultural Exchange of Belarus on May 6 held a ceremony to mark the 79th anniversary of Victory Day over Fascism in the Great Patriotic War (May 9, 1945 – 2024), the 70th anniversary of Điện Biên Phủ Victory (May 7, 1954-2024), and the 49th anniversary of the liberation of the South and the national reunification (April 30, 1975-2024).

Ambassador Nguyễn Văn Ngữ highlighted similarities between the victories of the two countries and affirmed that in world history, the victories do not only belong to the peoples of Việt Nam and Belarus but also to all peoples who love peace, freedom, and justice.

He emphasised that the Vietnamese people always remember the pure solidarity and valuable support and assistance of the Soviet people, including the people of Belarusia as well as peace lovers worldwide, adding that Việt Nam values traditional friendship and multi-faceted cooperation with Belarus.

He said Việt Nam hopes to work with Belarusian friends and partners to continue nurturing the bilateral friendly relations.

Representatives of the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Defense, and Belarusian guests showed their love and admiration for the Vietnamese as well as their glorious victories and great achievements in the cause of national defence, construction, and development.

The event wrapped up the series of the events in the "Việt Nam Day in Minsk" organised from April 15 by the embassy and the association.

Earlier, the embassy and the Việt Nam Trade Office in Belarus held talks with Belarusian economic agencies and representatives of nearly 30 enterprises that have business relations with Việt Nam in such fields as economics, trade, and tourism. VNS

