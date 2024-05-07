70th anniversary of Điện Biên Phủ Victory honours sacrifices and triumphs

VIETNAM, May 7 - ĐIỆN BIÊN — A grand ceremony commemorating the 70th anniversary of the Điện Biên Phủ victory (May 7, 1954 - 2024) took place in Điện Biên Phủ City on Tuesday, with hundreds of people joining the celebration.

The event was attended by Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, Acting State President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân, Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and chairwoman of its Organisation Commission Trương Thị Mai, National Assembly Vice Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn and President of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Central Committee Đỗ Văn Chiến, along with former government officials.

International guests included Lao Deputy PM and Minister of National Defence Chansamone Chanyalath, Cambodian Deputy PM Neth Savoeun, Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China Zhang Qingwei, French Minister of the Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu, delegates of foreign representative bodies in Việt Nam, defence attachés of other countries and representatives of overseas Vietnamese.

Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng sent his regards and flowers to the event.

PM Chính, on behalf of the Party and State, expressed endless gratitude to late President Hồ Chí Minh and late General Võ Nguyên Giáp - the commander-in-chief of the Điện Biên Phủ Campaign, as well as soldiers, Heroic Vietnamese Mothers, the heroes of the people’s armed forces, pioneering youths, frontline workers, war invalids, martyrs’ families, along with the entire armed forces and people nationwide for their utmost dedications, bravery and sacrifice for the historic Điện Biên Phủ Victory that “resounded across the five continents and shook the globe.”

He also appreciated the precious and wholehearted assistance from China, the countries of the former Soviet Union, Socialist nations, international friends, progressive and peace advocacy forces worldwide, especially Laos and Cambodia, in the combatant alliance of the three Indochinese countries, for the Điện Biên Phủ Campaign and the Vietnamese people’s fight for national liberation.

Looking back on the resistance war full of hardships but also bravery and unyieldingness against the French colonialists, he said the Điện Biên Phủ Campaign secured a resounding triumph, beating colonial France’s final effort in its invasion of Việt Nam.

The PM described this triumph as the peak victory of the resistance war and the essence of Việt Nam’s strength under the leadership of late President Hồ Chí Minh, noting that it forced the French colonialists to sign the Geneva Accords on the cessation of hostilities in Việt Nam on July 21, 1954.

This accomplishment also paved the way for the liberation and construction of Việt Nam's northern region to enter a transitional period towards socialism and form a solid foundation for the fight to liberate the southern region and reunify the country two decades later.

The historic victory was not only significant to the Vietnamese revolution but also became a source of support for national liberation movements and marked the start of the collapse of colonialism around the world, he remarked.

Upholding the spirit of the Điện Biên Phủ victory, Việt Nam has obtained numerous enormous successes and glorious feats of arms such as the “Điện Biên Phủ in the air” victory in 1972 and the great victory in the spring of 1975.

After its reunification, the country concurrently made socio-economic reconstruction, fought to defend its borders and fulfilled the noble international mission of helping the Cambodian people topple and get rid of the genocidal regime.

PM Chính added that after nearly 40 years of Đổi Mới (reforms) and integration into the world under the Party’s leadership, Việt Nam has made considerable and historic achievements and “has never witnessed such a fortune, strength, stature and reputation in the world as it has today”, in the words of Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng.

From a poor, war-torn country coming out of World War II, Việt Nam has become a middle-income developing country with a GDP per capita of US$4,300 in 2023, or 58-fold the figure at the beginning of Đổi Mới.

From a country that suffered from embargoes, Việt Nam is now also among the 40 largest economies in the world and the top 20 economies with the largest trade scale globally.

In addition to being a model of reconciliation after the war, Việt Nam now has diplomatic relations with 193 countries and is expanding trade and economic partnerships with 230 countries and territories.

The country is also recognised by the United Nations as one of the pioneers in carrying out the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) as well as its efforts for the Sustainable Development Goals.

The government leader voiced his belief that the country will continue strongly promoting the spirit of 'being determined to fight and to win' of the Điện Biên Phủ Campaign, surmount difficulties and challenges, and exert all efforts to make new 'Điện Biên Phủ miracles' in the building and safeguarding of the socialist fatherland.

Veteran Phạm Đức Cư, who represented Điện Biên soldiers and the forces that contributed to the Điện Biên Phủ Campaign at the ceremony, said he was proud to contribute to the victory, the development of Điện Biên as well as the country as a whole.

He hoped that future generations share this pride, always remember and continue the nation’s glorious history to create new achievements in building and protecting their socialist homeland.

On behalf of Party and State leaders, PM Chính presented the first-class Independence Order to the Party organisation, administration and people of Điện Biên Province in recognition of their remarkable attainments and contributions to the Party and the nation’s revolutionary cause.

Following the ceremony, a military parade and a procession of civil forces gathering over 12,000 people took place to celebrate the anniversary.

Earlier the same day, a delegation of the Party Central Committee, the National Assembly, the State President, the Government, and the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Central Committee led by PM Chính offered incense and flowers at the temple dedicated to the fallen soldiers on the Điện Biên Phủ battlefield.

Party General Secretary Trọng also sent a wreath in commemoration of the martyrs. — VNS