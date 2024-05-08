Koi Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Koi Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s “Koi Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the koi market size is predicted to reach $3.92 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%.

The growth in the koi market is due to the expansion of the aquaculture sector. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest koi market share. Major players in the koi market include Ozark Fisheries Inc., Blackwater Creek Koi Farms, Dainichi Koi Farm, Kloubec Koi Farm, Kodama Koi Farm, Laguna Koi Ponds.

Koi Market Segments

• By Type: Kohaku, Taisho Sanke, Showa Sanke, Other Types

• By Size: Small, Medium, Large

• By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

• By Application: Commercial, Retail, Residential

• By Geography: The global koi market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Koi refers to the colorful freshwater fish of the Amur Carp species, which is found all over Japan in rivers, ponds, and marshes. Koi are abundantly rich in omega-3, which helps prevent mental health problems. Due to its high protein content, koi fish also helps the body's cells regenerate. These fish are frequently kept as ornamental fish in outdoor ponds or garden water features.

