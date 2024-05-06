Innovation, policy join to slash air travel pollution

If the air travel industry were a country, its emissions would rank behind only six other nations; and airlines are planning to add tens of thousands of new planes in the next two decades. That makes cleaner flying an indispensable step toward a safe and stable future.
Washington state, long an aviation leader and a high-tech hub, is showing how to get it done with sustainable aviation fuels.
