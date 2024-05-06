On the road: Air quality, community development, and financial aid

WASHINGTON, May 6 - Inslee's next stop was the Fourth Plain Community Commons, a mixed-use development combining affordable housing and a flexible community space. This space offers residents a place to gather, host events, and access essential services. While the Fourth Plain Corridor is known for its racial diversity, it also faces challenges from heavy traffic volumes contributing to air pollution. During his tour, Inslee received an update from Fourth Plain Forward, a non-profit championing the empowerment of Black, Indigenous, and People of Color communities. This development is an example of successful collaboration between local and state entities, with Washington state contributing $6.5 million to support its development.

Financial aid

Inslee with Fort Vancouver High School students after a panel discussion.

The governor made his final stop at Fort Vancouver High School, where he participated in a student panel focused on Washington's nationally recognized financial aid programs for college and career training. Despite holding the top spot for financial aid offerings, a concerning trend emerged. The Vancouver School District, reflecting a statewide decline, saw a concerning 27% drop in students completing financial aid applications this year.

The discussion delved into the reasons behind the lower application rates and explored strategies to boost student participation. While the federal government has made efforts to create a simpler and quicker form, the rollout has been frustrating for students and administrators due to various technical issues. Unfortunately, these technical problems have discouraged some students from applying and completing the application.

After hearing about the challenges, the governor urged them to be patient and persistent in their college application process. He encouraged them to work closely with their school counselors to ensure a successful application. He also highlighted the availability of the Washington Application for State Financial Aid (WASFA), which allows all Washington students access to state financial aid regardless of immigration status.

Read more: