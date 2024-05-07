Flash News: OKX Wallet Now Seamlessly Integrated with TypoX AI

SINGAPORE, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for May 6, 2024.

OKX Wallet Now Seamlessly Integrated with TypoX AI

OKX Wallet is now integrated with TypoX AI, the ultimate Web3 search engine. This integration allows OKX Wallet's eligible users to navigate blockchain technology, cryptocurrencies and dApps effortlessly via web extension.



With TypoX AI, users can delve into a comprehensive platform that simplifies the exploration and understanding of the complex blockchain ecosystem. The integration represents OKX Wallet's commitment to providing users with enhanced accessibility and a streamlined experience in the Web3 space.



To access TypoX AI, OKX Wallet users simply need to:

Download the OKX Wallet web extension (available as a Chrome and Firefox browser add-on) Create a new OKX Wallet or add an existing one Connect their OKX Wallet to TypoX AI via web extension

For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center.



