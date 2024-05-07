The Most Stylish Celebrities and Trendsetters Dazzled in Platinum Jewelry at the Met Gala
Nature Inspired Motifs and Colored Gemstones were Top Jewelry Styles on the Red Carpet
Platinum jewelry epitomizes luxury, beauty and timeless elegance, which makes it a popular choice at the Met Gala year after year.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrities and influencers graced the most fashionable red carpet in an assortment of breathtaking jewelry set in platinum at the 2024 Met Gala celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion”. Platinum, the naturally white setting that truly enhances the brilliance of diamonds and colored gemstones, was the accessory of choice to create many iconic fashion moments.
The most notable platinum jewelry trends were nature inspired motifs as seen on Jennifer Lopez and Demi Moore, and colored gems showcased by Kaia Gerber and Gabrielle Union.
Platinum Guild International is pleased to share that leading red carpet jewelry brands such as Tiffany & Co., Fred Leighton, Cartier, Harry Winston, De Beers, and Lorraine Schwartz styled top celebrities in their exquisite platinum designs.
“Platinum jewelry epitomizes luxury, beauty and timeless elegance, which makes it a popular choice at the Met Gala year after year” said Platinum Guild International CEO Tim Schlick. “Tonight’s gala enabled designers to showcase the versatility of the metal.”
The following stars wore these specific pieces of platinum jewelry to the Met Gala:
Jennifer Lopez in jewelry by Tiffany & Co. set in platinum
• Necklace with a diamond (over 20 carats) and diamonds (over 75 total carats) from the Blue Book 2024: Tiffany Celéste Collection, set in platinum and 18k yellow gold
• Earrings with diamonds (over 3 total carats) and diamonds from the Blue Book 2024: Tiffany Celéste Collection, set in platinum and 18k yellow gold
• Bracelet with a diamond (over 3 carats) and diamonds from the Blue Book 2024: Tiffany Celéste Collection, set in platinum and 18k yellow gold
• Ring with diamonds from the Blue Book 2024: Tiffany Celéste Collection, set in platinum and 18k yellow gold
• Jean Schlumberger by Tiffany Bird on a Rock ring with a fancy intense yellow diamond (over 4 carats), a white diamond (over 4 carats), pink sapphires and diamonds, set in platinum and 18k yellow gold
Demi Moore in jewelry by Cartier set in platinum
• Cartier Nature Sauvage Chloris necklace with emeralds and diamonds, set in platinum
• Cartier Nature Sauvage Chloris earrings with emeralds and diamonds, set in platinum
Kaia Gerber in jewelry by Tiffany & Co. set in platinum
• Pendant with a morganite (over 18 carats) and diamonds, set in platinum
• Earrings with morganites (over 33 total carats) and diamonds, set in platinum
• Ring with a morganite (over 10 carats) and diamonds, set in platinum
Gabrielle Union in jewelry by Tiffany & Co. set in platinum
• Paloma Picasso for Tiffany & Co. Archives earrings with yellow quartz and diamonds (1985), set in platinum
• Elsa Peretti® Starfish brooch with diamonds, set in platinum
• Bracelet with a green tourmaline (over 9 carats) and diamonds, set in platinum
• Bracelet with a black opal (over 18 carats) and diamonds, set in platinum
• Ring with a blue cuprian elbaite tourmaline (over 12 carats) and diamonds, set in platinum
• Ring with a blue cuprian elbaite tourmaline (over 3 carats) and diamonds, set in platinum
Bruna Marquezine in jewelry by Tiffany & Co. set in platinum
• Earrings with diamonds, set in platinum
• Ring with diamonds (over 5 carats), set in platinum
Dua Lipa in jewelry by Tiffany & Co. set in platinum
• Necklace with a diamond (over 8 carats) and diamonds (over 22 total carats), set in platinum and 18k yellow gold
• 3 types of earrings with diamonds, set in platinum
• Ring with a diamond (over 7 carats) and diamonds, set in platinum
• Elsa Peretti® Diamonds by the Yard® necklace, set in platinum
Sydney Sweeney in jewelry by De Beers with earrings set in platinum
• Classic round brilliant diamond Sleeper Earrings (6.84 carats), set in platinum
Greta Lee in jewelry by De Beers set in platinum
• Classic Allegria diamond Eternity Band (3.70 carats), set in platinum
• Classic round brilliant diamond Eternity Band (6.62 carats), set in platinum
Demi Lovato in jewelry by De Beers with select pieces set in platinum
• Classic emerald cut diamond Sleeper Earrings (15.13 carats), set in platinum
• Classic round brilliant diamond stud earrings (1.02 carats), set in platinum
Uma Thurman in jewelry by Fred Leighton set in platinum
• Fred Leighton 1950s diamond bracelet by Van Cleef and Arpels, set in platinum
• Fred Leighton Art Deco cushion cut aquamarine and diamond ring, set in platinum
• Fred Leighton Art Deco aquamarine and diamond pendant earrings, set in platinum
Nicole Kidman in jewelry by Harry Winston set in platinum
• Winston Cluster diamond earrings (approximately 15 carats), set in platinum
• Secret Combination diamond bracelet (approximately 69 carats), set in platinum
Taylor Russell in jewelry by Fred Leighton with earrings set in platinum
• Old mine cut diamond studs, set in platinum
Lauren Sanchez in jewelry by Lorraine Schwartz set in platinum
• Custom made earrings and rings (over 120 total carats), set in platinum
Sebastian Stan in jewelry by Cartier with select pieces set in platinum
• Cartier Collection Cliquet pin (1928) with diamonds, set in platinum
• Cartier Collection Crash wristwatch (1993) with one sapphire cabochon set in platinum, on a leather strap
Jon Batiste in jewelry by Cartier with select pieces set in platinum
• Cartier Collection brooch (1928) with diamonds, set in platinum
• Cartier High Jewelry necklace with yellow and white diamonds, set in platinum
About Platinum Jewelry
Platinum is the ideal choice for red carpet jewelry because it holds diamonds and precious gemstones more securely than any other metal. It is not only the highest quality metal, but its density makes it one of the most durable and enduring precious metals. Platinum is also naturally white, unlike white gold, which means it will not cast any tint onto a diamond or gemstone, allowing the stone's genuine color to sparkle brightly.
