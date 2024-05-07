Flash News: OKX Announces New Projects on Web3 Giveaway Platform

SINGAPORE, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for May 6, 2024.



OKX Announces New Projects on Web3 Giveaway Platform

OKX is excited to announce the addition of TypoXAI, a Web3 AI search platform, to its Web3 Giveaway platform. The platform serves as a hub for users to discover airdrops and giveaways from the most trending projects in the Web3 space.

From May 6, 2024, at 00:00 (UTC) to May 13, 2024, at 10:00 (UTC), users participating in the TypoXAI giveaway will stand a chance to win one of 130 DYOR NFT whitelist spots.

In addition to TypoXAI, several other projects hold ongoing giveaway events on OKX's Web3 Giveaway platform, including Kamino, EigenLayer, Renzo, WUFFI, Catizen, Port3 Network, MYX.Finance and Subsquid. These events provide users with a wide variety of options to explore and benefit from.



