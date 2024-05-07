KIMITAKE and Peri A Join Forces to Elevate Luxury in Beverly Hills: A Celebration Recap

Peri. A x KIMITAKE Trunk Show Display Peri. A x KIMITAKE Trunk Show Display

Exclusive Event Showcases Elegance from Japanese Tradition

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KIMITAKE, the renowned handmade fine jewelry brand from Japan, recently hosted an exclusive event in partnership with Peri A, the esteemed luxury boutique based in Beverly Hills, California. The event served as a celebration of the collaboration between the two brands and aimed to elevate brand awareness for KIMITAKE among Los Angeles's luxury connoisseurs.

Personal shoppers and stylists were among the distinguished guests who were invited to the event. A few of the most prominent stylists in the industry showed keen interest in exploring KIMITAKE's collection for potential future collaborations. Additionally, a movie wardrobe coordinator/shopper made an unexpected appearance, expressing genuine interest in the brand while browsing for another project.

The event culminated in a fruitful outcome, as Peri expressed interest in expanding her inventory of KIMITAKE products beyond the initial selection, a move expected to drive increased visibility for both brands.

With the promise of expanded presence in Peri A's boutique and growing interest from industry insiders, KIMITAKE is poised to further establish its presence in the competitive luxury market, offering unparalleled craftsmanship and elegance from Japanese tradition.

For more information about KIMITAKE, please visit https://kimitake-ny.com. To explore Peri A's curated selection of luxury offerings, please visit https://peri-a.com.

Media Contact: Takeshi Yokota / press@kimatake-ny.com

About KIMITAKE:

KIMITAKE expresses the miracle of birth, encounters between people, and new emotions born from them, along with Japanese tradition. No one can live alone. Through interactions and mutual support, trust, friendship, and love are born, forming bonds. This is the unique culture of Japan that cherishes harmony between people, known as "wa no kokoro" (the spirit of harmony)." KIMITAKE infuses this tradition and contemporary flair, offering life's beauty and joy with products that are the most elegant and the most exceptional.

KIMITAKE offers a range of collections including Birth, Links, and Harmony, complemented by an exclusive service ADEVE as well as a special material Samurai Braided Cord.

About Peri. A

Founded by Peri Arenas, Peri. A is a curated luxury boutique based in Beverly Hills, California. Having traveled around the globe in pursuit of unique artistic expressions and up-and-coming labels, Peri’s discoveries have quickly become some of the most coveted names in recent times. From bold statement jewelry to vibrant accessories, from pop-inspired prints to sophisticated evening wear and tailored suits, the boutique offers something for every style. Peri. A proudly champions emerging designers who challenge the status quo, offering a refreshing alternative to established luxury brands.