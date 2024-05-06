The Orr Law Group Opens Office at 11409 Davenport St. in Omaha, NE

The Orr Law Group is proud to announce the opening of their office at 11409 Davenport St

Omaha, NE , May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Orr Law Group is proud to announce the opening of their office at 11409 Davenport St. With modern design elements that foster a welcoming atmosphere, clients and staff alike are treated to a space that promotes productivity and comfort. The facility boasts advanced technological resources, ensuring that every case is handled with the utmost efficiency.

Every corner of the office has been thoughtfully arranged to support the team's collaborative spirit and the firm's commitment to excellence. It's clear that The Orr Law Group is set to become a beacon of legal expertise in Omaha.

The Orr Law Group office's inception is a deep-seated commitment to upholding the highest standards of legal practice in Omaha. Connor Orr envisioned a law firm that not only excels in delivering exceptional legal services but also fosters a culture of integrity and respect. They are about building relationships and offering support where it's needed.

The team's proficiency extends to Civil Litigation, where they tirelessly advocate for their clients' interests. In the delicate matters of Probate Litigation, The Orr Law Group brings a sensitive and thorough approach to each case. At the heart of The Orr Law Group's practice lies a diverse range of legal expertise. Clients can rest assured that their legal matters are in capable hands, whether it involves navigating the complexities of Real Estate transactions, resolving Land Disputes, or addressing issues in Construction Law. The expertise area also include:

Commercial Leases

Landlord/Tenant Law

Estate Planning

Personal Injury

Injury to Property.

The firm's dedication to understanding the client's perspective can be seen as a response to the evolving expectations in the legal field.

Building Partnerships with Local Businesses

The Orr Law Group understands the importance of strong local alliances. That's why they're actively forging partnerships with local businesses, including Homeowner Associations (HOA). These collaborations are not just about providing legal services; they're about creating a supportive network that benefits the entire community.

By working closely with HOAs, The Orr Law Group ensures that homeowners receive knowledgeable guidance tailored to their unique needs. This synergy helps maintain harmonious neighborhoods and promotes a thriving local economy.

The firm's commitment to the community is evident in their approach to partnership.

Legal advice on estate planning

Positive and experienced representation

Free consultation for community members

The Orr Law Group's proactive stance in building these relationships demonstrates their dedication to the prosperity and well-being of Omaha.

About Orr Law Group

The Orr Law Group is dedicated to making a meaningful impact in the lives of its clients and the broader community. This vision is built on the pillars of accessibility, innovation, and community engagement, ensuring that every client feels heard and represented.

Accessibility: Making legal services approachable and understandable for all.

Innovation: Employing cutting-edge legal technologies and methods.

Community Engagement: Actively participating in local events and causes.

The team at The Orr Law Group believes that everyone deserves access to quality legal representation, and they strive to be the beacon of trust and reliability that clients seek when facing legal challenges.

The Orr Law Group understands that expertise in local legal nuances is crucial, especially in civil litigation cases. By offering experienced representation across various legal areas and selecting attorneys with a keen understanding of Omaha's legal landscape, the firm ensures successful outcomes for their clients.

For The Orr Law Group office, the commitment to client success is unwavering. Every client's journey is met with a tailored strategy, ensuring that their legal needs are met. The firm's dedication is particularly evident in its comprehensive estate planning services, which have been recognized for their personalized touch within the Omaha community.

Personalized estate planning

Asset protection strategies

Charitable giving guidance

Business succession planning

With a focus on business succession, The Orr Law Group ensures that the transition of ownership and management in clients' businesses is seamless and aligned with their long-term goals. This is just one of the many ways the firm demonstrates its ongoing commitment to the prosperity and success of its clients.



The Orr Law Group serves clients Monday through Friday from 9:00 am to 4:30 pm Monday - Thursday and 8:30 am- 3:30 pm on Friday.

