Timbercreek Financial Announces 2024 First Quarter Results

TORONTO, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timbercreek Financial (TSX: TF) (the “Company”) announced today its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2024 (“Q1 2024”).



Q1 2024 Highlights 1

The net mortgage investment portfolio increased by $31.3 million to $977.5 million at the end of Q1 2024 from $946.2 million at the end of Q4 2023 (Q1 2023 – $1,149.1 million).

Strong quarter of originations made possible by anticipated repayments: $198.5 million in net mortgage investments in the quarter. The repayments in the quarter are welcomed as delinquent loans repaid, positioning the Company for growth through the origination of loans based on re-set market fundamentals through 2024 and 2025.

Distributed a total of $19.1 million in dividends to shareholders, comprising of a one-time special dividend of $4.8 million, or $0.0575 per share and regular monthly dividends of $14.3 million, or $0.17 per share, resulting in a payout ratio of 90.6%. After paying the special dividend, book value per share was $8.39 versus $8.37 in Q1 2023, demonstrating the Company's ability to pay a special dividend and grow book value.

Net investment income of $24.6 million compared to $32.7 million in Q1 2023.

Net income and comprehensive income of $14.4 million (Q1 2023 – $18.1 million) or basic earnings per share of $0.17 (Q1 2023 – $0.22).

Distributable income of $15.8 million (Q1 2023 – $18.3 million) or distributable income per share of $0.19 (Q1 2023 – $0.22 per share) representing a payout ratio of 90.6% (Q1 2023 – 79.1%) for the quarter.

The quarterly weighted average interest rate on net mortgage investments was 9.9% in Q1 2024, compared to 10.0% in Q4 2023 (Q1 2023 – 9.7%). Interest rate exposure in the net mortgage investment portfolio was well protected at the end of Q1 2024 floating rate loans with rate floors representing 88.6% (Q1 2023 – 88.2%).

Maintained conservative portfolio risk composition focused on income-producing commercial real estate: 64.4% weighted average loan-to-value; 85.7% first mortgages in mortgage investment portfolio; and 85.7% of mortgage investment portfolio is invested in cash-flowing properties.

The Company continues to closely manage its Stage 2 and 3 assets and made material progress on resolutions during Q1 2024. The Company's management team is very experienced in managing these situations and is well positioned to work through these loans to ensure the best outcomes in light of the current economic environment.

The Company renewed its credit facility for 24 months extending the maturity date to February 8, 2026.





“During the first quarter of 2024, we were able to generate solid income levels and deliver on our monthly distribution at a comfortable payout ratio while continuing to focus on re-deploying capital that is being generated from desired repayments,” said Blair Tamblyn, CEO of Timbercreek Financial. “The lower quarter-end portfolio balance reflects two quarters of significant repayments, including the desired repayment of the larger Quebec City portfolio of loans in early January 2024. This was the primary factor in the reduced top-line income versus last year’s first quarter, which represented a high-water mark for net investment income over the past two years. However, interest expense on the credit facility also declined on a smaller portfolio balance, allowing us to maintain net income margins. While we were intentionally cautious on new lending activity through much of 2023, our team remains optimistic that a stable interest rate environment in 2024 will promote increased commercial real estate activity and present attractive risk-adjusted opportunities for us to expand the portfolio back to historical levels. It was a strong first quarter for originations during what is typically a competitive period, which allowed us to grow the portfolio modestly from year-end levels.”

Mr. Tamblyn added: “At the same time, our team continues to make headway on the Stage 2 and Stage 3 loans. We are adept and experienced at actively managing these situations to ensure the best outcomes for our shareholders – that remains a key focus in the coming quarters.”

Quarterly Comparison

$ millions Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Q4 2023 Net Mortgage Investments 1 $ 977.5 $ 1,149.1 $ 946.2 Enhanced Return Portfolio Investments 1 $ 63.4 $ 59.4 $ 62.7 Real Estate Inventory, net of collateral liability $ 92.8 $ 30.3 $ 92.6 Net Investment Income $ 24.6 $ 32.7 $ 29.7 Income from Operations $ 20.9 $ 28.3 $ 25.1 Net Income and comprehensive Income $ 14.4 $ 18.1 $ 15.0 --Adjusted Net Income and comprehensive Income $ 14.2 $ 18.0 $ 14.7 Distributable income 1 $ 15.8 $ 18.3 $ 17.5 Dividends declared to Shareholders2 $ 14.3 $ 14.5 $ 14.3 $ per share Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Q4 2023 Dividends per share $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.17 Distributable income per share 1 $ 0.19 $ 0.22 $ 0.21 Earnings per share $ 0.17 $ 0.22 $ 0.18 --Adjusted Earnings per share $ 0.17 $ 0.21 $ 0.18 Payout Ratio on Distributable Income 1 90.6 % 79.1 % 82.0 % Payout Ratio on Earnings per share 99.7 % 79.8 % 95.8 % --Payout Ratio on Adjusted Earnings per share 100.8 % 80.1 % 97.7 % Net Mortgage Investments Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Q4 2023 Weighted Average Loan-to-Value 64.4 % 68.5 % 65.6 % Weighted Average Remaining Term to Maturity 0.8 yr 0.8 yr 0.7 yr First Mortgages 85.7 % 92.0 % 88.9 % Cash-Flowing Properties 85.7 % 89.0 % 86.0 % Multi-family residential 54.6 % 50.8 % 56.5 % Floating Rate Loans with rate floors (at quarter end) 88.6 % 88.2 % 86.1 % Weighted Average Interest Rate For the quarter ended 9.9 % 9.7 % 10.0 % Weighted Average Lender Fee New and Renewed 0.8 % 1.1 % 1.0 % New Net Mortgage Investment Only 0.9 % 1.5 % 1.2 %

Refer to non-IFRS measures section below for net mortgages, enhanced return portfolio investments, adjusted net income and comprehensive income, distributable income and adjusted distributable income. Dividends declared exclude special dividends.

About the Company

Timbercreek Financial is a leading non-bank, commercial real estate lender providing shorter-duration, structured financing solutions to commercial real estate professionals. Our sophisticated, service-oriented approach allows us to meet the needs of borrowers, including faster execution and more flexible terms that are not typically provided by Canadian financial institutions. By employing thorough underwriting, active management and strong governance, we are able to meet these needs while generating strong risk-adjusted yields for investors. Further information is available on our website, www.timbercreekfinancial.com .

Non-IFRS Measures

The Company prepares and releases financial statements in accordance with IFRS. As a complement to results provided in accordance with IFRS, the Company discloses certain financial measures not recognized under IFRS and that do not have standard meanings prescribed by IFRS (collectively the "non-IFRS measures"). These non-IFRS measures are further described in Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") available on SEDAR+. Certain non-IFRS measures relating to net mortgages, adjusted net income and comprehensive income and adjusted distributable income have been shown below. The Company has presented such non-IFRS measures because the Manager believes they are relevant measures of the Company’s ability to earn and distribute cash dividends to shareholders and to evaluate its performance. The following non-IFRS financial measures should not be construed as alternatives to total net income and comprehensive income or cash flows from operating activities as determined in accordance with IFRS as indicators of the Company’s performance.

OPERATING RESULTS1

Three months

ended March 31, Year ended

December 31,

NET INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 2024 2023 2023 Net investment income on financial assets measured at amortized cost $ 24,590 $ 32,709 $ 124,205 Fair value gain and other income on financial assets measured at FVTPL 337 282 1,282 Net rental gain (loss) 474 (359 ) (595 ) Fair value gain on real estate properties — 63 63 Expenses (4,498 ) (4,443 ) (19,140 ) Income from operations $ 20,903 $ 28,252 $ 105,815 Financing costs: Financing cost on credit facility (4,285 ) (7,898 ) (30,396 ) Financing cost on convertible debentures (2,250 ) (2,250 ) (8,998 ) Net income and comprehensive income $ 14,368 $ 18,104 $ 66,421 Payout ratio on earnings per share 99.7 % 79.8 % 86.7 % ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Net income and comprehensive income 14,368 18,104 66,421 Add: Net unrealized loss on financial assets measured at FVTPL (166 ) (57 ) (342 ) Adjusted net income and comprehensive income1 $ 14,202 $ 18,047 $ 66,078 Payout ratio on adjusted earnings per share1 100.8 % 80.1 % 87.2 % DISTRIBUTABLE INCOME Adjusted net income and comprehensive income1 $ 14,202 $ 18,047 $ 66,078 Less: Amortization of lender fees (1,405 ) (2,465 ) (8,279 ) Add: Lender fees received and receivable 1,179 1,709 6,597 Add: Amortization of financing costs, credit facility 416 253 953 Add: Amortization of financing costs, convertible debentures 243 244 972 Add: Accretion expense, convertible debentures 113 113 454 Add: Unrealized fair value loss (gain) on DSU 153 75 (67 ) Add: Expected credit loss 912 300 3,649 Distributable income1 $ 15,813 $ 18,276 $ 70,357 Payout ratio on distributable income1 90.6 % 79.1 % 81.9 % PER SHARE INFORMATION Dividends declared to shareholders $ 14,319 $ 14,451 $ 57,603 Weighted average common shares (in thousands) 83,010 83,970 83,509 Dividends per share $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.69 Earnings per share (basic) $ 0.17 $ 0.22 $ 0.80 Earnings per share (diluted) $ 0.17 $ 0.21 $ 0.78 Adjusted earnings per share (basic)1 $ 0.17 $ 0.21 $ 0.79 Adjusted earnings per share (diluted)1 $ 0.17 $ 0.21 $ 0.78 Distributable income per share1 $ 0.19 $ 0.22 $ 0.84

Refer to non-IFRS measures section





Net mortgage investments

(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except units, per unit amounts and where otherwise noted)

The Company’s exposure to the financial returns is related to the net mortgage investments as mortgage syndication liabilities are non-recourse mortgages with periodic variance having no impact on Company's financial performance. Reconciliation of gross and net mortgage investments balance is as follows:

Net Mortgage Investments March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Mortgage investments, excluding mortgage syndications $ 976,474 $ 943,488 Mortgage syndications 504,309 601,624 Mortgage investments, including mortgage syndications 1,480,783 1,545,112 Mortgage syndication liabilities (504,309 ) (601,624 ) 976,474 943,488 Interest receivable (17,063 ) (14,585 ) Unamortized lender fees 5,026 5,226 Expected credit loss 13,112 12,093 Net mortgage investments $ 977,549 $ 946,222





Enhanced return portfolio

As at March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Other loan investments, net of expected credit loss $ 47,560 $ 47,033 Finance lease receivable, measured at amortized cost 6,020 6,020 Investment in participating debentures, measured at FVTPL 4,545 4,380 Joint venture investment in indirect real estate development 2,225 2,225 Investment in equity instrument 3,000 3,000 Total Enhanced Return Portfolio $ 63,350 $ 62,658





Real estate inventory, net of collateral liability

As at March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Real estate land inventory $ 30,645 $ 30,577 Real estate properties inventory 130,987 130,987 Real estate inventory $ 161,632 $ 161,564 Real estate inventory collateral liabilities (68,787 ) (69,008 ) Total Real Estate Inventory, net of collateral liability $ 92,845 $ 92,556





