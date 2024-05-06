Statement by Premier King on National Nurses Week

CANADA, May 6 - Hon. Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island, issued the following statement on National Nurses Week:

“Today, as we mark the first day of National Nurses Week, we recognize the important work of all nurses- including nurse practitioners, registered nurses, and licensed practical nurses.

This year's theme is Changing Lives. Shaping Tomorrow which highlights the important role that nurses play in a patient’s healthcare journey. Each day, they go above and beyond to provide high-quality care, comfort, and support to those in need, making a tangible difference in the lives of countless individuals.

On behalf of all Islanders, I want to express our gratitude to our nurses for their tireless dedication to providing compassionate care, comfort, and expertise to Islanders.”