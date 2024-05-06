Reggae icons The Wailers to headline Fleet Week Miami concert with Blue Star Families for U.S. Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen

U.S. Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro scheduled to attend with special appearances from Emilio and Gloria Estefan.

Miami, FL, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Star Families is hosting the official kickoff concert of the inaugural Fleet Week Miami — with a headlining performance from Reggae icons The Wailers. U.S. Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro and Blue Star Families co-founder and CEO Kathy Roth-Douquet will be on hand for special remarks.

Entertainment legend Emilio Estefan is producing the concert and international pop icon Gloria Estefan will welcome the crowd. TV personality Lili Estefan will appear, and Miami’s own DJ KA5 will open and close the concert for 1,500 service members.

Blue Star Families’ Rock the Fleet concert details:

May 7, 2024

6 — 10 PM ET

Jungle Plaza 3801 NE 1st Ave, Miami, FL 33137

About Blue Star Families

​​Blue Star Families (BSF) is the nation’s largest Chapter-based military and Veteran family support organization. Its research-driven approach builds strong communities with a focus on human-centered design and innovative solutions. Since its founding in 2009, BSF has delivered more than $200 million in benefits and impacts more than 1.5 million people annually. For more information, click here.



About Fleet Week Miami : Fleet Week Miami will be held May 7 — 14, 2024, at PortMiami and will bring more than 1,500 service members to south Florida whose primary mission will be to contribute to a growing understanding of the sea services’ importance in our country’s national defense. The week-long event is expected to feature both U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard vessels to showcase military technology to the public.

