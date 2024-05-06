Dr. Cory Hennessey

Innate Healthcare Revolutionizes Neuropathy Treatment: Breaking the Cycle of Ineffective Medications

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innate Healthcare is highlighting how ineffective prescription medicine usually is for treating neuropathy, but doctors keep going with it. According to Dr. Cory Hennessey of Innate Healthcare, individuals with neuropathy often find themselves caught in a cycle of ineffective drugs. Gabapentin, an antiepileptic drug, is a typical example of this phenomenon.

Dr. Hennessey notes that, although it is not endorsed by the FDA for use in treating nerve pain; Gabapentin remains the most frequently prescribed medication for neuropathic pain. However, many patients have to go through endless adjustments of dosages and severe side effects resulting in minimal relief. This pattern, he says, continues as physicians’ shift to other medications like Lyrica, Cymbalta and even opioids each having their own limitations and risks.

Dr. Hennessey adds that patients are now looking towards Innate Healthcare as an innovative solution in the midst of this quagmire that is healthcare provision. Innate Healthcare, he says, offers hope where so many other treatments fail thereby revolutionizing how neuropathy is managed holistically.

Dr Cory Hennessey is not new to the advantages of treating neuropathy without relying on prescription drugs. He has been practicing for 12 years, and has a solid academic foundation in pain management. While he was still pursuing his undergraduate degree program at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, Dr. Hennessey developed a firm foundation on which his goal became patient wellness. His ambition to provide exceptional service to humanity led him to Northwestern Health Science University where he graduated 2011.During his practice history since 2011, Hennessey’s focus has been on optimum health level for all and nerve damage of the peripheral nervous system.

The existence and success story of Innate Health Care is testimony enough why Dr Hennessey would like to offer patient-centered medicine only. The clinic takes a comprehensive approach aimed at addressing the causes rather than symptom pursuit associated with traditional patterns of neurology treatment by suppressing symptoms alone through dietary interventionism among other methods such as weight control mechanisms, lifestyles change programs and chiropractic related activities thus enabling patients to take charge of their lives.

According to Dr Hennessey “neuropathy isn’t just a monolithic condition hence its treatment shouldn’t be one either. Our philosophy is based on the belief that the body has an inherent power to heal itself, and we provide tailored solutions to suit individual circumstances.”

In addition, Innate Health Care recognizes that neuropathy is often a complex condition rooted in metabolic and lifestyle issues. Rather than mask symptoms with pharmaceuticals, our clinic focuses on targeting aspects of nerve function to optimize it.

“Conventional medications like Gabapentin, Lyrica only offer temporary relief which are often accompanied by undesirable side effects” explains Dr Hennessey “our approach is different: instead of using extensive drugs; we investigate dietary imbalance, peripheral nerve damage, nutritional status optimization, blood work analysis, 16 point nerve tests, and Nerve conduction test analysis (EMG) as well as promoting a supportive environment in order to restore nerve health from the core outwards”

The success stories of Innate Healthcare speak volumes about their treatment strategies. Previously trapped in a cycle of increasing dosages and new medications some patients have obtained liberation and energy again.

“I had resigned myself to a life of constant pain and medication,” says Sarah*, an Innate Healthcare patient. “But after working with Dr. Hennessey and his team, I’ve regained control of my health. I no longer rely on heavy medications to get through the day, and I’m finally living life on my own terms.”

Finally, Dr. Hennessey notes, personalized care is not limited to prescribed protocols at the center. It extends beyond this point, starting right from the time when patients walk in through our doors where compassion greets them to create favorable spa- like treatment ambiance for them.

Dr. Hennessey says, “Innate Healthcare is not just a clinic; it's really a community devoted to helping individuals maximize their potential. We are always here for you as our patient offering you advice and encouragement during your journey.”

Innate Healthcare remains fixed upon transforming neuropathy care even as the demand for holistic healthcare is on the rise. The facility blends contemporary research with traditional healing techniques to create a platform where patients can regain their health and live longer lives that are full of vitality. “Neuropathy does not have to define who you are.” “When given proper support and direction, one can heal,” Dr. Hennessey adds. We help break your pain cycle at Innate Healthcare so that you can reconnect with your inherent possibilities.”

Innate Healthcare emphasizes custom and non-invasion approaches in dealing with pain as well as overall body fitness besides being a leader in provision of comprehensive healthcare services centered around natural remedies. By focusing on nutrition, weight loss, lifestyle changes and chiropractic care among others, this center equips people with knowledge necessary for lasting enhancement of their lives.

Under Dr. Cory Hennessey’s leadership, Innate Healthcare has become synonymous with exceptional patient experiences. He is highly appreciated by his patients due to his vast experience over time and devotion towards making them better off.

