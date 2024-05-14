Exploring the Importance of Routine Screenings in Women’s Health with Hologic
MARLBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Routine screenings are important to taking care of one's health and play a crucial role in detecting potential health issues early, which can lead to better treatment and outcomes. These screenings typically include various tests and examinations that can vary based on age, gender, medical history, and lifestyle, to name a few.
Unfortunately, a recent CDC report found that Sexually Transmitted Infections or STIs are still on the rise and declared that early detection and prevention must be a “public health priority.” This underscores the need to reinforce screening as part of regular check-ups and preventative health conversations among doctors and patients. If left undiagnosed or untreated, STIs can seriously impact women’s long-term health and can potentially cause infertility and other pregnancy-related complications.
Dr. Kyle Bukowski, Hologic’s Medical Director of Diagnostic Solutions and OBGYN, discusses the importance of taking a universal screening approach to protect women’s long-term health.
For more information, please visit https://www.hologic.com/wellwoman.
Valerie Natividad
Hologic
Hologic
