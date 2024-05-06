APF Canada to Host Philippines Secretary for Foreign Affairs Enrique A. Manalo During Canadian Tour to Strengthen Bilateral Relations

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada invites members of the media to attend a special event with Enrique A. Manalo, Philippines Secretary for Foreign Affairs, on May 7, 2024. Secretary Manalo will present a foreign policy keynote address entitled “The Indo-Pacific Region in the Eyes of the Philippines: Navigating Through Uncharted Waters” in downtown Vancouver as part of APF Canada’s Indo-Pacific Leaders Speakers Series.



When: Tuesday, May 7, 2024, from 9 a.m. PT to 10:30 a.m. PT

Where: Room 1300-1500, Segal Building, Simon Fraser University, 500 Granville Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 1W6

Media Registration (mandatory): events@asiapacific.ca

Secretary Manalo, a career diplomat and expert in multilateral diplomacy who served as the Philippine Permanent Representative to the United Nations prior to his appointment as Foreign Affairs Secretary in 2022, will discuss fostering closer ties and enhancing co-operation with Canada for the collective prosperity and stability of the Indo-Pacific.

Vancouver will be the first stop on Secretary Manalo’s May 6-10 Canadian tour, which will also take him to Ottawa and Toronto for meetings with senior government officials, including Canada’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mélanie Joly.

APF Canada’s May 7 event will include opening remarks by The Hon. Bruce Ralston, British Columbia’s Minister Responsible for the Consular Corps and Minister of Forests, denoting the importance of the Philippines to B.C. as well as Canada. A panel discussion will follow Secretary Manalo’s address and explore avenues for mutual benefit, address common challenges, and capitalize on emerging opportunities in the bilateral relationship.

“The Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada is honoured to welcome Secretary Manalo to Vancouver – Canada’s gateway to Asia,” said APF Canada’s Vice-president Research & Strategy, Vina Nadjibulla. “Secretary Manalo’s visit to Canada comes at a time of real momentum and tremendous opportunity in Canada-Philippines relations. The Philippines is a key bilateral and regional partner at the heart of Canada’s Indo-Pacific strategy.”

Added Nadjibulla: “As maritime nations and fellow democracies, Canada and the Philippines share a similar outlook on regional and global security dynamics, including on the South China Sea, and are united by a commitment to maintaining a rules-based international order, upholding and protecting democracy, and combatting the adverse effects of climate change.”

This year, Canada and the Philippines mark 75 years of diplomatic relations, a relationship comprising unparalleled people-to-people ties and exchanges among government, business, and civil society. More than one million Canadians trace their origins to the Philippines.

According to the Philippines Department of Foreign Affairs, Secretary Manalo’s bilateral meetings with Canadian cabinet ministers will touch on matters of mutual interest and concern, including defence co-operation, cybersecurity, maritime co-operation and upholding a rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific, enhancing trade and investment, and developing technical co-operation in the areas of food, energy, critical minerals, and climate change.

Secretary Manalo will also meet with members of the Canada-Philippines Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group, discussing people-to-people linkages, including issues related to credentials recognition and education.

Contacts:

Media

Michael Roberts

Communications Director | Directeur des communications

Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada | Fondation Asie Pacifique du Canada

michael.roberts@asiapacific.ca