ANAKACIA SHIFFLET’S COVID JOURNALS INSPIRE NEW BOOK

AnaKacia Shifflet wrote the new book Throwing Paint as an extention of the art therapy project she named The Painted Dress Project. The book chronicles her experi-ences (good and bad) with COVID, the lockdown period and her battle with Long COVID.

In her book Shifflet writes frequently about her projects that involve “throwing paint” on models. The “black hands” image from one of those sessions was one of the more powerful images featured in the fashion show/art gallery exhibition she did in 2021.