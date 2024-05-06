Trump Media Announces Appointment of Semple, Marchal & Cooper, LLP as Auditor

SARASOTA, Fla., May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ: DJT) (“TMTG” or the “Company”) today announced the appointment of Semple, Marchal & Cooper, LLP (“SMC”) as its independent registered public accounting firm, effective May 4, 2024.



The appointment of SMC was made after a detailed evaluation process and has been approved by the Company’s Audit Committee. TMTG anticipates seeking a limited extension of the deadline for its upcoming 10-Q by filing a Form 12b-25 no later than one business day after the original due date for such report.

About TMTG

The mission of TMTG is to end Big Tech’s assault on free speech by opening up the Internet and giving people their voices back. TMTG operates Truth Social, a social media platform established as a safe harbor for free expression amid increasingly harsh censorship by Big Tech corporations.

