Media Release: Maine DOE and Live and Work in Maine Launch New Phase of Nationwide “Live and Teach in Maine” Campaign

Second Year of Multifaceted Campaign Utilizes the Voices of Maine Teachers and Includes Targeted Advertising and Events to Recruit and Support a Vibrant Educator Workforce in Maine

To kick off Teacher Appreciation Week, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) and Live and Work in Maine joined teachers and education supporters to launch the second year of their Live and Teach in Maine campaign. At an event at Portland International Jetport, Live and Work and the Maine DOE unveiled new Jetport ads that highlight the unique benefits of teaching and schools in Maine.

The Jetport ads are part of a multifaceted campaign to attract educators and strengthen the education profession. The Live and Teach in Maine campaign includes a highly targeted advertising effort, videos highlighting Maine teachers, access to the Live and Work job board for all schools, and events across Maine to highlight education as a rewarding profession and connect and celebrate educators. The partnership between Live and Work in Maine and Maine DOE seeks to attract new educators to Maine’s public education system and elevate and celebrate the many outstanding teachers in our classrooms right now.

“Maine is an amazing place to live and an extraordinary place to teach, and we’re proud to partner with Live and Work in Maine to reach new audiences, highlight Maine educators talking about why they love teaching in Maine, and connect people with opportunities to join the teaching profession,” said Maine Education Commissioner Pender Makin. “If you’ve ever thought of teaching in Maine schools, now is the time. We’re a state that deeply values and respects the creativity, autonomy, and professional judgment of our educators and school leaders.”

“Maine has long been celebrated for the quality of our public schools. This campaign aims to amplify the incredible work of educators who are already making a difference here and to use their success to encourage others to bring their careers and passion to Maine,” said Live and Work in Maine Executive Director Nate Wildes. “We are particularly excited about this project because of the wealth of positive marketing material at our disposal—from the exceptional quality of our public schools to the relatively low cost of living compared to regional urban centers, there are abundant reasons for skilled educators to consider upgrading to Maine.”

“Maine isn’t just a place to work—it’s a place to live, thrive, and make a difference. With its outstanding education system, breathtaking natural beauty, tight-knit communities, and high quality of life, Maine offers educators the perfect blend of professional fulfillment and recreational fulfillment,” said Maine 2024 Teacher of the Year Joshua Chard. “So why wait? There are amazing teaching positions waiting for you. Join us in Maine, where every day is an opportunity to inspire, educate, and explore.”

“As an educator, I feel blessed to be at a school that honors my autonomy and voice, and provides me with an opportunity to try new things and have fun with my students,” said 2023 York County Teacher of the Year Lisa Tripp. “As Maine educators, we also have the most incredible resource to share with our students—our beautiful nature.”

“The Maine Department of Education is proud to partner with Live and Work in Maine for a second year of our Live and Teach in Maine campaign,” said Maine Department of Education Deputy Commissioner Dan Chuhta. “As we begin Teacher Appreciation Week, I want to extend our sincere thanks and deep appreciation to all of the teachers in our state for the extraordinary work you do to help children thrive. And to anyone thinking about becoming a teacher, whether you are in college right now or considering a change in career, now is a great time to join our profession.”

Maine, like most of the nation, continues to experience an educator shortage that was exacerbated by the pandemic. This partnership builds on the Maine DOE’s wide-ranging efforts to recruit, retain, and support a vibrant educator workforce and leverages Live and Work in Maine’s knowledge and expertise as the state’s premier organization devoted to attracting and retaining Maine’s workforce.

During the first year of the Live and Teach in Maine campaign, there were more than 22 million impressions of the digital ads featuring teachers talking about how great it is to live and teach in Maine, nearly 2 million people engaged with the Live and Teach in Maine website, nearly 64,000 people viewed education jobs, and nearly 2,000 applied for teaching jobs. The campaign also featured physical advertising on subways in major cities, mobile billboards, and teacher-specific ads on college campuses. The Maine DOE also reported that more individuals sought teacher certifications last year than before the pandemic.

The campaign is funded through federal emergency relief funds to build and sustain Maine’s educator workforce following the pandemic.