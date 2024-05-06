Aileron Therapeutics to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

AUSTIN, Texas, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (“Aileron”) (NASDAQ: ALRN), a biopharmaceutical company advancing a novel pipeline of first-in-class medicines to address significant unmet medical needs in orphan pulmonary and fibrosis indications, today announced that Brian Windsor, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at two upcoming investor conferences:



Citizens JMP Life Sciences Conference

Date: Monday, May 13, 2024

Time: 12:00 p.m. EDT

Format: Company presentation

H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual BioConnect Investor Conference at NASDAQ

Date: Monday, May 20, 2024

Time: 5:00 p.m. EDT

Format: Fireside chat

A live webcast of the events can be accessed at https://investors.aileronrx.com/events-presentations/investor-events. Replays of the webcasts will be available for 90 days following the presentations.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a novel pipeline of first-in-class medicines to address significant unmet medical needs in orphan pulmonary and fibrosis indications. Aileron’s lead product candidate, LTI-03, is a novel, synthetic peptide with a dual mechanism targeting alveolar epithelial cell survival as well as inhibition of profibrotic signaling. Currently, LTI-03 is being evaluated in a Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, with Cohort 2 results expected to be reported in the third quarter this year. Aileron’s second product candidate, LTI-01, is a proenzyme that has completed Phase 1b and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of loculated pleural effusions. LTI-01 has received Orphan Drug Designation in the US and EU and Fast Track Designation in the US.

