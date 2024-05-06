Alumni Return to Celebration of Four Decades of Writers and Illustrators of the Future

[l to r] Dean Wesley Smith, Nina Kiriki Hoffman, and Leonard Carpenter, Volume 1 alumni, on the stage attending the Writers of the Future Volume 40 Gala.

[l to r] Dean Wesley Smith, Nina Kiriki Hoffman, and Leonard Carpenter, Volume 1 alumni, attending the Writers of the Future Volume 40 Gala.

Dean Wesley Smith being congratulated by Algis Budrys in a tuxedo, with (l to r) Robert Silverberg, Roger Zelazny, and Dr. Gregory Benford behind at the 1985 Awards Ceremony at Chasen's Restaurant in Beverly Hills.

Dean Wesley Smith being congratulated by Algis Budrys, with (l to r) Robert Silverberg, Roger Zelazny, and Dr. Gregory Benford behind at the 1985 Awards Ceremony at Chasen's Restaurant in Beverly Hills.

Year One Alumni Gathered in Hollywood in Celebration of Four Decades of L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future.

L. Ron Hubbard had the foresight and the passion for nurturing new talent, and he created this incredibly successful platform with this Contest.”
— Dean Wesley Smith, International bestselling author
HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The L. Ron Hubbard Writers and Illustrators of the Future welcomed returning alumni from the first awards ceremony in 1985 to celebrate the Contest's 40th anniversary and the newly published winning writers and illustrators in "L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 40." Attending Volume 1 winners included Leonard Carpenter (author of eleven “Conan the Barbarian” novels), Nina Kiriki Hoffman (Bram Stoker Award for "The Thread That Binds the Bones" and Nebula Award for "Trophy Wives" and over 250 published short stories), and Dean Wesley Smith (multiple NYT bestselling author currently producing novels in four separate series including the superhero series starring detective Sky Tate for which he wrote the story "Lost Robot" in Writers of the Future Volume 35). All three are now prominent authors in the science-fiction and fantasy genre.

The first Writers of the Future awards event was held at Chasen's Restaurant in Beverly Hills, California, and featured a blue-ribbon panel of judges, including Algis Budrys, Dr. Gregory Benford, Fred Pohl, Robert Silverberg, and Roger Zelazny to present the awards.

Dean Wesley Smith was the first writer ever to receive a Writers of the Future award. Based on continued success, he became a Contest judge in 2010. In addition to his published article in Volume 40, "It Seemed Like Just Yesterday," Smith addressed the gala attendees, recounting highlights of his last 40 years. Smith stated, "The first year of the Writers of the Future contest changed just about everything for me.” He described authoring over 200 novels and hundreds of short stories, including a few dozen Star Trek novels, the only two original Men in Black novels, plus Spider-Man and X-Men novels.

Smith is considered one of the most prolific writers in modern fiction and a proud advocate of maintaining the tradition of creative science-fiction writing in the face of AI technology. He exemplifies the true mission of the Contest. Smith said, “L. Ron Hubbard had the foresight and the passion for nurturing new talent, and he created this incredibly successful platform with this Contest.”

L. Ron Hubbard created the Writers of the Future Writing Contest in 1983 to provide “a means for new and budding writers to have a chance for their creative efforts to be seen and acknowledged.” Based on its success, its sister contest, Illustrators of the Future, was created five years later to provide that same opportunity for aspiring artists.

The intensive mentoring process has proven very successful. The 559 winners and published finalists of the Writing Contest have published over 8,000 novels and short stories. In addition, they have produced 36 New York Times bestsellers, and their works have sold over 60 million copies.

The 406 past winners of the Illustrating Contest have produced over 700 book and magazine covers, 518 comic books, 131 major motion pictures, gaming feature films, TV shows, and Documentaries.

For more information on the Writers and Illustrators of the Future, go to www.writersofthefuture.com.

John Goodwin
Author Services, Inc.
+1 323-466-3310
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok

Dean Wesley speaking at 2024 Awards Gala

You just read:

Alumni Return to Celebration of Four Decades of Writers and Illustrators of the Future

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
John Goodwin
Author Services, Inc.
+1 323-466-3310
Company/Organization
Galaxy Press
7051 Hollywood Blvd
Hollywood, California, 90028
United States
+1 323-466-3310
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Established in 2002 to meet the growing demand for the fiction works of bestselling author, L. Ron Hubbard, Galaxy Press is located in the Author Services, Inc. building on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, California. It is the United States publisher and distributor for Mr. Hubbard’s complete fiction library, including perennial and New York Times bestsellers such as Battlefield Earth, Mission Earth, Fear, Final Blackout and To the Stars. In 2008, Galaxy Press embarked upon a six-year program to re-publish over 150 short stories and novelettes written by Mr. Hubbard in the 1930s and 1940s, in the form of an 80-volume book and full cast audio drama series. These stories span every genre from western and mystery to fantasy and science fiction. The annual L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future anthology, featuring new authors selected by a panel of blue ribbon judges, is likewise published by Galaxy Press. Realizing the tremendous wealth of fiction writings and content created by L. Ron Hubbard, the Galaxy Press staff continuously strive to create new product lines, maximize the value of the works and making them available in every format to new audiences.

https://galaxypress.com/

More From This Author
Alumni Return to Celebration of Four Decades of Writers and Illustrators of the Future
Award-winning Writers and Illustrators of the Future Combine with the World of Live Theatre
L. Ron Hubbard's Writers of the Future Receives the Prestigious Dragon Award
View All Stories From This Author